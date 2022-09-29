Amid the backdrop of COVID-19's lingering specter, supply chain issues and an energy crisis looming in Europe, college students start the 2022-23 school year on an uncertain note.
Alongside all of that comes a statistic that reverberates through news headlines like an earthquake, but alas, it's no natural phenomenon — it’s the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
Used to measure changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time, according to the BLS, economists use the CPI to gauge the U.S. economy’s health. Currently, the CPI shows that overall, costs are currently 8.3% higher than in August 2021 and that inflation is still a persistent force in the economy.
Akhil Kanodia, assistant director of JMU’s Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship, said that with high inflation, it’s “come to a point where everybody wants to understand how to protect their assets as wealth.”
But how can college students do this? The answer might lie in financial literacy education. Financial literacy is defined by Investopedia as “the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing.”
Brad Barnett, JMU’s director of financial aid and scholarships, said financial education is a holistic process.
“Oftentimes when people think of personal finance, they go right into investing,” Barnett said. “[In reality], the majority of good financial management is based on behaviors.”
Growing up in a financially challenged family, Barnett said, he knew he needed to change things to avoid the mistakes of his parents. After beginning his work in higher education 26 years ago at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Barnett said he’s seen many students undergo similar challenges.
“It didn’t take long to figure out that a lot of the students who were coming to our institutions were financially a mess,” Barnett said.
Working to find a solution, Barnett created the course Dollars and Sense (UNST 475) class at JMU to grab students before they graduate and help them avoid many of the common financial mistakes that people make.
With 12 topics ranging from savings and budgeting to shopping and credit, the seniors-only class, with a summer asynchronous section open to all students, offers an opportunity to build practical skills for the real world, Barnett explained.
“One of the things we start off with is figuring out what’s really important to you,” Barnett said. “Once you understand that, how can you create a plan that has your money do that?”
Describing common pitfalls for college students, Barnett said food shopping and peer pressure spending are huge. Excessive convenience spending including a lot of eating out and non-effective grocery shopping are part of this, Barnett explained.
Just like in the real world where there’s pressure to spend, Barnett explained that until people can become comfortable talking about money and looking for alternatives with their friends, people keep spending money trying to keep up, just digging their hole even deeper.
In a report published by PYMNTS, as of April 2022, “61% of U.S. consumers lived paycheck-to-paycheck,” correlating to approximately 157 million adults. This is a 9% increase since April 2021.
In light of this, Barnett’s biggest advice to students is to not be normal.
“As a country, normal equals paycheck to paycheck, normal equals not saving a lot of money, normal equals not being able to handle an emergency when it pops up,” Barnett said.
With a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle increasing, some say financial literacy education needs to increase. Sean McCracken, a junior Computer Information Systems (CIS) major, said there’s no definitive answer as to which institutions are responsible for fostering financial literacy, although he added that high schools should bear more of the responsibility.
“Not everyone’s going to college,” McCracken said. “Everyone’s going to have to make financial decisions.”
McCracken said JMU should offer more financial literacy education resources, although students are also very busy with other classes for their major.
Touching on the same topic, Barnett said both parental and personal responsibility greatly impact financial literacy education.
Aside from Dollars and Sense, Barnett acknowledged there’s no formally structured system surrounding financial literacy education at JMU. JMU has a webpage about financial literacy that provides links to different online resources for students to take advantage of.
Paris Economou, a junior accounting major, said if it weren’t for her major, she wouldn’t have learned how to be financially literate.
Economou also mentioned her experience in the general education course BUS 160, which she said incorporated financial literacy topics like doing taxes and budgeting for the future.
“As college students who now have new credit cards, who now are on their own and have to manage their own money going out and buying things that they need, they haven’t been taught how to exactly manage it,” Economou said.
For Barnett, he said one of his favorite things about his class is watching how students progress throughout the semester.
“We’ve been through three classes so far … and already, students are writing in their journals to me about how they have found ways to save money just because they’re paying attention to it.”
Even better for Barnett, he said, is hearing back from former students who tell him how the course helped them start off on the right foot.
“I'm just the messenger,” Barnett said. “I can't make anybody do anything, but they really grasped it and decided they wanted to do something to make their life better.”