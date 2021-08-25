“I got your back.”
That’s a traditional saying for members of the JMU improv team, New & Improv.’d. It’s a reminder that even though the improvisation performers are vulnerable on stage — or on screen during the pandemic — the performers rely on one another and bond closer together as a supportive family.
Members say the close-knit bond among the group — going all the way back to the founders of the troupe in 1999 — helps the actors not only find their rhythm when they’re on stage, but when the pandemic altered practices and performances. With the uncertainty and stress of COVID-19, New & Improv.’d was able to adapt and find a way to keep comedy alive through their friendship and creativity.
Lucien Anderson, a junior geology major and club “newbie,” said the troupe had to adapt its improv games during practices through the pandemic and work on verbal rather than physical creativity.
“We really had to adapt to being creative with our words as opposed to being creative with some of our movements because that’s all we had to use,” Anderson said. “So, we had to be able to pick up a bit more creativity in scenes in general.”
Because all practices were moved to Zoom, New & Improv.’d performers embraced character work by focusing on being more descriptive and developing the plot rather than relying on physical humor skills.
When practices moved back to being in person but masked last spring, members had to readjust once more with a new appreciation for performing live.
Kat Sparagno, a senior media arts and design major and the New & Improv.’d director, said one of the most substantial changes and most difficult challenges for the team was having to adapt to the absence of an audience’s energy, laughter and in-person suggestions while performing online. She said the troupe has adapted to virtual audiences by putting out polls on social media platforms like Instagram for improv suggestions to use during the show on Zoom.
“This year, we’ve kind of been just confined to the screen,” Sparagno said. “A big part of performing is [feeding] off that energy that the audience gives.”
Those social media interactables give the actors a semblance of true audience interaction.
Although they’ve been unable to hold shows in person this year, the troupe has been able to perform live on Facebook. Jacob Smolsky (’21), a justice studies major and the former assistant director for New & Improv.’d, said he enjoys improv because he never knows what’s around the corner.
“It’s comedy, but you don’t know what to expect,” Smolsky said. “You go to a play, and you’re like, ‘Oh, well, you know, it’ll be about this,’ and you kind of know what you’re going into. You never know what to expect in improv.”
Improv varies every time, since audience suggestions are always different. Anderson, dubbed “The Noob” by his troupe members, explained that improv games have underlying structures for the performers to go off, and actors must know where the starting and ending points lie. However, the No.1 rule of improv comedy is that there are technically no rules — the performer has to use what they know.
“The first thing that pops in my head, I’m saying,” Smolsky said. “It’s stressful because you always want to put on a good show, but ... you’re just relying on your own humor and your own skills. You don’t need anything else.”
Improv may sound intimidating to newcomers. However, while someone’s comedy skills can always get better, Anderson said, the soul of improv is trust and partnership.
“You will never be alone,” Anderson said. “You will always have someone to work off of. If you don’t have an idea, you have to be the support for the partner anyways, so if you draw a blank, your partner is going to get your back as well.”
Some may also assume that improv artists must have a quick, sharp wit to be able to be good on stage, but Sparagno said that’s not always the case. She said improvisers should follow their intuition, and the punchlines will come naturally.
“For someone who’s never done improv before, I would say trust your gut instinct,” Sparagno said. “The first thing that comes to mind is usually almost always funny.”
While many New & Improv.’d members come in with a background in high school improv or theater, the team encourages everyone, no matter their skill level or experience, to audition. Smolsky said that even though each member has different major and career interests, the troupe has bonded through its craft.
“I do think it is comedy that brings us all together,” Smolsky said. “When you do comedy with people, I feel like you’re kind of vulnerable. Sometimes jokes don’t hit, stuff goes wrong, but, like, you’re putting yourself out there, trusting your teammates and everybody else in the troupe.” As auditions are coming up for new additions to the improv troupe, the group looks for the same qualities in every potential member — trust and chemistry.
“Some people will come in and they will never have done improv in their life … [but if] the personality fits well, we’re willing to do that challenge,” Smolsky said. “Somebody could come in and be a flawless [improviser] and be really witty and everything, but if they don’t get along with us at all … then it probably wouldn’t work out because so much of improv is trust.”
New & Improv.’d focuses on who has the most personality, creativity, ability to take and use notes and ability to think on their feet in order to be a compatible scene partner for the group. Auditions are usually competitive — there are members who have never given up and auditioned for two or three years before being able to claim a spot on the team.
Potential new members are also given a chance to get their feet wet by attending workshops held by the club before auditions. This year, the workshop will be held Sept. 1 for the Sept. 2 auditions the next day.
Comedy has been an escape for the New & Improv.’d crew this past year, as it has been for many others like their audience members and other JMU comedy clubs. Even for those who have no experience or prior interest in improv — especially for those who want an hour away from the stresses of life or a rough day — Smolsky recommends attending a show.
“[It’s] somewhere where you can go and laugh and just laugh at us making fools of ourselves,” Smolsky said.
