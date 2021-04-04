The first episode of the new FX documentary series “Hysterical” goes into the world of female comics of the past, present and glimpses into the future. With an expansive cast of female comedians, each member opens up about the rewards and trials of being a woman in the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy.
The documentary is broken into chapters, covering the impact of each comic’s life story. It includes their careers, the role of society’s definition of femininity and women’s roles in comedy, the struggles and triumphs they have in common. Throughout the episode, the women discuss the beauty of comedy and how the comedy world is shifting with the impact of female comics’ success on the rise.
The first episode of the series not only shines a light on the story of women in comedy, but it serves as encouragement for all of the funny, young women out there to be brave and take the mic.
Comedians like Sherri Shepherd, Fortune Feimster and Marina Franklin are just a few cast members who share their take on the beauty of comedy. Some people may consider the art form terrifying — and rightfully so. A woman in a clip from an archival video says, “It’s very hard for a woman who has been brought up to be sweet and clingy to stand up in front of 2,500 people and say, ‘Okay, now listen to me.’ … You must be a very strong woman.” For these women, the art of comedy is how they’ve been able to tell their stories and experiences, while also taking their audience on a journey to places they relate or have never been to.
For these comedians, they find their voices and feel they are able to be themselves on stage. Many of the featured comedians were unique but had difficult childhoods, which influenced their discovery of their humor, their path to the stage and their material. These women were able to find peace and their voice by overcoming the fear of being vulnerable in front of audiences and taking on the challenge of making the toughest crowds crack.
Many women throughout American history have been brought up to be nice, clean, polite and quiet. Comedian Judy Gold describes in her interview the common idea of femininity in society: “The idea of what femininity is, and in alot of people’s minds still is, is dainty, quiet, ladylike. You learn the most ladylike thing is to … not have an opinion and [do] whatever your husband says.” The documentary episode takes a look back at the original women in comedy, including Sophie Tucker, Moms Mabley and Phyllis Diller and how they broke the mold of the American housewife.
They’ve set the new foundation for female comics to stand up and say what they want to say while making people laugh. Although more women have achieved the dream of breaking onto the scene, there are women in the show that recount, and include in their sets, experiences of sexism and assault.
Among a wall of men’s headshots in The Comedy Cellar, there are a few women who had to fight to get their photo featured among them. Margaret Cho talks about how crowds would show their disappointment after hearing female comics were coming up. Feimster describes how there were men in the crowd that would evolve in the show – first with their arms crossed, then arms down, then laughing by the end and standing in line for a meet-and-greet. The common introduction for women in the show lineup would be things like “young lady” or “little lady,” but male comics wouldn’t usually get introductions that included their gender.
Often in comedy show lineups, there was typically only room for one woman. This meant that women felt threatened by one another in the comedy world for a long time because they were forced to compete for the same limited spots and stage time. In recent years, women in comedy have fought for equal pay for their shows and stand-up specials.
Comedian Sherri Shepherd laughs when asked by the interviewer if the playing field for stage time was even between men and women. Each comedian shares how they practiced wherever they could in order to get stage time and to hone their craft. In order to be taken seriously, these women made sacrifices and worked to perform every night so they could get more comfortable on stage. This meant that going on the road to some of the most dangerous and sketchy areas in the country — where women’s safety was often at risk — was necessary to perform longer sets.
Feimster describes the risks of going on the road, as the dues comedians had to pay in order to succeed in the business, but these dues were higher for women. No matter how far these women went, they were always followed by societal standards.
The women in the show use their experiences to relate to other women who went through similar ones. They open up about their struggles with confidence and self-esteem while they continue to gain success in their careers. The show exposes the taboo of women being angry during their sets, then being accused of being mentally ill, bossy or difficult to work with while showing recorded clips of men who were famous for going wild and ranting on stage.
The ladies in this show don’t recount stories of how they were defeated. They testify that they had to work and fight harder in order to succeed in comedy. They’ve raised kids while growing their success in comedy careers at the same time further showing that they can do anything they set their minds to. In recent years, the comedy world has seen a shift in how many different types of female comics, from clean to irreverent material, are now supporting each other and getting more stage time and roles in entertainment.
Today, some of the biggest names in comedy are working to create material that makes other women feel less alone because they found their own voices in comedy. These female comedians have made jokes not just for the sake of getting laughs, but to make connections with their audiences and share their stories in order to build real relationships.
Hopefully, one day because of the determination and hard work of women in comedy throughout history, there won’t be a need to emphasize “female,” “lady” or “woman” when introducing a woman in comedy — there will be more women finding their places in the comedy world.
