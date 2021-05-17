After an extended pandemic hiatus, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (HSMTMTS) returns for season two on Disney+, taking viewers back to East High for another semester and the Wildcats’ highly anticipated spring musical.
The episode begins as Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) recaps the first season, from the characters’ production of “High School Musical: The Musical” to all the drama that occurred off stage. Even for those who haven’t watched the first season, it’s easy for viewers to jump right in with this season’s premiere episode, “New Year’s Eve.”
Before leaving school for winter break, the whole cast sings and dances through the halls of East High to “Something in the Air,” an original song for the series. The upbeat song gives everyone a chance to shine, and even though it references the holidays, it’s still fun to dance along. The tune also hints at big things coming for Kourtney (Dara Reneé) and Gina (Sofia Wylie), as they’ll both vie for the spotlight in the next production.
The song closes as the characters share what’s going on in their lives in the show’s shaky camera mockumentary style. At the end of season one, Nini was accepted to the Youth Actors Conservatory and will soon be moving to Denver, but she hasn’t told her boyfriend, Ricky (Joshua Bassett), about it yet. He’s overjoyed thinking they’re back together, especially while dealing with his parents’ tricky divorce.
On Christmas, Ricky sings “The Perfect Gift” to Nini, which Joshua Bassett wrote for the show. The song is sweet and its lyrics are clever. The song’s title refers to Nini, while the tune itself is “the second best.” Ricky clearly loves Nini, even calling her his “home,” which makes her upcoming move all the more heartbreaking.
Across town, Gina, whose mother relocated for work, moves in with Ashlyn (Julia Lester) for the semester so she can continue attending East High. Since Gina’s always been the new girl in school, she’s relieved to stay and quickly bonds with Ashlyn.
When New Year’s Eve arrives, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) visit the costume store to find outfits for the spring musical, “High School Musical 2” (HSM 2). However, the director and choreographer run into Miss Jenn’s ex, Zack (Derek Hough), who now runs the theater department at East High’s rival school, North High, after leaving his Broadway career. The tension between the two directors should be interesting to watch as the show continues.
The main premise for this season comes when Zack drops the gauntlet: his school will be performing “The Little Mermaid” and competing for the Alan Menken Awards in High School Musical Theater. The top award comes with a $50,000 prize for the winning school’s drama program, and one student will earn a scholarship to New York University (NYU). As a viewer, it’s exciting to see the rivalry come from an outside source, as opposed to the infighting between the leads and understudies in season one.
Later that night, everyone’s at Ashlyn’s for a big, chaotic New Year’s Eve party. The Wildcats are dressed up in late 2000s gear thinking the musical will be “High School Musical 2” as Miss Jenn and Carlos planned. Meanwhile, E.J. (Matt Cornett) feels emotional as the only senior among the juniors, knowing he’ll soon be off to college. He’s relying on getting accepted to Duke University like much of his family, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up receiving that NYU scholarship by the end of the season.
As the gang approaches the new year, Ricky can’t stop singing “Bet on It,” Zac Efron’s solo from the film. His enthusiasm leads to a medley from “High School Musical 2” featuring “Fabulous” from couple Seb (Joe Serafini) and Carlos, “The Music in Me” with Ashlyn, Gina, Ricky and Nini and “All for One” as Big Red (Larry Saperstein), E.J. and others join in.
Miss Jenn enters the party at the stroke of midnight to deliver big news. Instead of confirming the rumor that “HSM 2” will be the spring musical, she reveals that the cast will perform the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” and enter the theater competition against North High. The students are disappointed, but are excited at the prospect of gaining national stature as award-winning student performers.
The premiere is entertaining but serves mainly as exposition for the rest of the season. “Something in the Air” and “The Perfect Gift” were both featured in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” so they weren’t brand new songs for the season premiere. Additionally, a lot of the footage from the show’s trailers already revealed the main idea of “Beauty and the Beast” and the competition, so the premiere didn’t offer many new details. However, the show makes a smart move by taking on a new musical instead of continuing with the “High School Musical” trilogy, which fans have most likely seen before.
Despite a lackluster start, 11 episodes remain in season two to blow away viewers and deliver some exciting drama. The first season was an early hit for Disney+ and among fans for its overall quality, diverse cast and LGBTQ representation. There’s no doubt its successor will exceed expectations, especially with such a gifted cast. New recurring characters played by award-winning, talented actors are certainly going to shake up the status quo at East High.
