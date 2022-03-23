With the stress of midterms behind them, countless JMU students traveled outside of Harrisonburg for their spring break vacation. Popular spring break getaways include far away destinations such as the Bahamas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami. While these trips are needed and well deserved, students can sometimes overdo it and face burnout prior to returning to class. After having fun, here are six ways to recharge before coming back to the ’Burg.
Sleep
According to the National Sleep Foundation, 96% of college students get less than eight hours of sleep a night although the recommended amount of sleep is seven to nine hours for [age range]. The college lifestyle of late-night parties and pulling all-nighters to study for exams inherently promotes an unhealthy sleep cycle.
Traveling during spring break can amplify these issues. If you travel across multiple time zones, you might experience jet lag. To combat jet lag’s effects after returning to JMU, avoid exposure to artificial light before sleeping. Light exposure can further disrupt circadian rhythms, leading to worsened effects of jet lag. You can also take a melatonin supplement, which aids in the process of falling asleep. Taking supplements can be tricky, with the Breeze’s Wealth of Health column stressing the importance of “timing, dosage and regularity.”
Treating a sunburn
Although sun exposure at tropical or beach locations is inevitable, protecting yourself from ultraviolet (UV) rays is crucial. Prolonged exposure to the sun can put you at risk for skin cancer and sun poisoning. UV rays can also accelerate aging, causing wrinkles to develop at an early age. To shelter your skin from the sun, make sure to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 while outdoors.
If you did get sunburnt during spring break, there are remedies available. Taking a cold shower or bath may help relieve the initial pain from a fresh sunburn. Applying aloe vera or vinegar to the inflamed areas can provide instant relief.
Yoga
Organizing a trip and traveling with friends can be stressful. However, if you’re looking for an outlet to decompress, yoga could be the answer. Around 40%-50% of college students are physically inactive even though exercise is essential to mitigating stress and managing physical health. Yoga can be ideal for a stressed traveling college student, as it can be practiced anywhere and doesn’t require equipment.
For those unfamiliar with yoga, a plethora of online resources exist. A popular source for yoga content is the YouTube channel “Yoga with Adriene,” where fitness instructor Adriene Mishler takes viewers through 30-day yoga programs. Additionally, there are various yoga podcasts students can follow anywhere — “Flow With Me Yoga” hosted by Natalia Emery Hastings, being ideal for both beginners and veterans. For those looking for in-person options, Power Yoga and Vinyasa Flow group exercise classes are offered weekly at UREC.
Completing school work
Regardless of spring break plans, getting back into the swing of things can be intimidating. However, it’s important to keep up with classes and end the semester on a high note. Completing any overdue or upcoming schoolwork is a great way to decompress. By doing so, you can clear future obligations and will have more free time with classes back in session.
For students who wish to organize their academics after spring break, the platform Notion can help. Notion acts as a digital workspace and can be tailored to your needs. Students typically use the platform to organize past and upcoming assignments, assessing each course load individually. Modules can also be set up to track your mood, exercise habits and food intake.
Alone time
Spring break can be a vastly overstimulating time. From overcrowded airports to jam-packed tourist destinations, many students may be yearning for some alone time after break. Disconnecting from the outside world can be beneficial, allowing you to limit distractions and refresh your brain.
Meditation is a highly favorable independent activity. Studies have shown that meditation can improve attention and concentration, as well as reduce stress and social anxiety. For those new to meditation, guided meditations are easily accessible online, with the Daily Meditation Podcast available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
COVID-19 testing
To limit the spread of COVID-19 when you get back to campus, it’s important to get tested for the virus.. The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at the University Health Center, as well as rapid antigen testing. For more information, visit JMU’s Stop The Spread resources.
While taking time off is essential to your well-being, properly acclimating yourself back into your daily routine is just as important. Make sure to tend to your mental and physical health, ensuring the rest of the semester goes smoothly.
