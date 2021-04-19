With Earth Day quickly approaching on April 22, it’s important for one to think about ways they can celebrate the Earth. From picking up trash locally to planting a garden, here are eight ways to celebrate Earth Day.
Buy locally
Buying food locally helps to boost the economy, but it also has several environmental benefits. By doing so, farm land, wildlife and the local workforce are protected. Food miles are the distance food is transported, from the time it's made until it reaches the consumer. These are decreased by shopping at a local grocery store because the local community is being supported. By traveling less to get food, food miles are decreased, which lowers the environmental impact of the goods.
Support the pollinators
In recent years, the number of pollinators, like honey bees, have been steadily declining. These pollinators provide humans with food, cotton and other materials used to make goods. Pollinators also influence the health of other animals, and without them, ecosystems would collapse. One of the easiest things that one can do to protect the pollinators is stop using pesticides or to use pesticides that are known to not be harmful to insects. Many pesticides have harmful chemicals in them that kill insects or leave them with side effects that affect their ability to function. This Earth Day, protect the pollinators by avoiding pesticides and spreading the word about the issue.
Plant a garden
Planting a garden also helps the pollinators and the overall environment. Plants naturally clean the air, prevent soil erosion and replenish nutrients in the soil. Food can also be grown in a garden, which helps to reduce one’s carbon footprint. Growing one’s own fruit and vegetables is more sustainable than going out and buying them. A garden of solely flowers helps the environment by giving insects, like bees and butterflies, a place to pollinate.
Buy reusable products
Buying reusable products is another great way for one to help the environment. These types of products have many environmental benefits: they save money and energy, sustain the environment, prevent pollution and reduce the amount of waste in landfills. When there’s less waste in landfills, greenhouse gases — which contribute to climate change — are reduced.
Spend time outside
An unimaginable amount of natural land has been destroyed by drilling, deforestation and other industrial practices. Spending time outside can help one realize how great and beautiful the environment is and how it needs to be protected. Earth Day is a good time to go outdoors and take in everything nature has to offer, but also to make oneself aware of how the environment is being ruined.
Shop sustainably
While buying locally and buying reusable products help the environment, one can be environmentally conscious when shopping for clothes, too. One way to do this is by researching shops before buying from them. Fast fashion brands are known for not being environmentally friendly, and websites like Good on You offer sustainability ratings for clothes sites. Shopping from only sustainable or second-hand brands also helps to protect the environment and reduce one’s carbon footprint. While buying sustainable products may be more expensive in the long run, these products often last longer and are better for the environment overall.
Speak up about environmental issues
Many issues about the environment aren’t talked about simply because some people may be unaware of them. Issues like climate change also disproportionately affect minorities. Landfills and other industrial sites are most often found near low income and minority communities. These facilities contribute to air pollution and local health issues. Extreme weather caused by climate change also affects minority communities due to inadequate housing and government aid. By speaking out about these issues, more people may become aware of them, and it’s more likely that something may be done about them.
Tune in to Earth Day Live
The official Earth Day website will be holding Earth Day events from April 20-22 with the focus of restoring the earth. World leaders will be coming together to educate about climate change and other environmental issues. Each day is full of events having to do with climate action. April 20 begins with a youth summit led by Earth Uprising; April 21, Education International will lead the Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit; and April 22, EarthDay.org will be holding a global summit discussing climate change. If one wishes to take part in any of these events, they can register for the events online.
Although Earth Day is April 22, these ways to celebrate it can be instituted in everyday life so every day can be Earth Day.
