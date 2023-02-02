Black Resistance: This is the theme of Black History Month for 2023, which will celebrate how Black people have resisted oppression for centuries. In honor of Black History Month, there are many events being held on campus that honor the theme and celebrate Black culture and history.
Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) events
Black History Month First Friday
To kick off Black History Month, CMSS is hosting First Friday on Feb. 3 from 3-5 p.m. in SSC suite 1312. “Black History Month provides all Americans the opportunity to celebrate the rich culture, heritage and achievements of black people,” says the CMSS website. “When we study and recognize Black History, we study ourselves and our national history.”
Black History Month DEEP Impact diversity dialogue
Twice a month, Diversity Education Empowerment Program (DEEP) Impact hosts diversity dialogues “for students to join in conversation around topics relating to identity, culture, and justice,” according to its website. On Feb.15 at 7 p.m. in The Union Ballroom, DEEP Impact will be hosting its next diversity dialogue, focusing solely on Black History Month.
Restorative Justice Workshop with Assata Lewis: We Are What We Need
In partnership with the Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices (OSARP), CMSS will welcome Assata Lewis to campus. The education consultant and restorative justice practitioner will be leading a workshop titled “We Are What We Need” on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in The Union room Taylor 404. It will focus on restorative justice and practices and is open to all students, faculty and staff. The link to register can be found on CMSS’ website.
Black History Month speaker Ayannah Johnson
CMSS will be partnering with the Honors College to host speaker Ayannah Johnson on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in The Union Ballroom. Johnson is the senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at Ampersand, a television advertising, sales and technology company. She’s also the CEO of Johnson and Associates Consulting LLC, a DEI consulting group. Her work includes providing organizations with strategic plans, working with higher-ups to ensure they’re including DEI efforts in decision-making, ensuring employees feel seen and heard and traveling around the country presenting to schools, nonprofits and corporations about topics related to diversity.
Additional on-campus events
Furious Flower Poetry Center workshop and reading
Furious Flower, the first academic center for Black poetry in the country, will be hosting a workshop and live reading from Shara McCallum in collaboration with JMU’s African, African American and Diaspora Studies (AAAD) Center on Feb. 17. McCallum is a Jamaican author and poet and winner of the 2022 Hurtson/Wright Legacy Award for Poetry and a finalist for the 2022 UNT Rilke Prize. The workshop, open only to faculty and staff, will take place from 12-1:15 p.m. in Pathways in the Wine Price building.
After the reading, McCallum will be doing a Q&A session, reading and book signing in the Festival Highlands Room, which will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Black Excellence Gala
Hosted by JMU’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter and Black Student Alliance, the Black Excellence Gala will take place Feb. 17 from 7-9 p.m. in the Hall of Presidents located on the third floor of D-Hall. The black-tie event will feature awards that recognize students, faculty and staff for “their efforts in the advancement of and providing a community for the Black commonwealth of James Madison University,” according to the event’s registration form. The last day to register for the gala is Feb. 10.
AAAD conference
The 13th annual African, African American and Diaspora Studies (AAAD) Center Interdisciplinary Conference will be held from Feb. 14-17 with the theme “Roots, Limbs and Leaves.” The conference will be in a hybrid format with the main sessions held in Festival Allegheny Room and an additional talk being held in the Festival Highlands Room. All disciplines are welcomed and topics such as Black geography, linguistic roots, climate justice, Black digital networks and religion are open to be discussed. Anyone’s welcome to attend, but registration is required.
Learn more about Black history
While there are many events happening on-campus to commemorate Black History Month, there are many ways to educate yourself on Black history and culture outside of February. Here are places in Harrisonburg and JMU where you can go to learn more.
Shenandoah Black Heritage Center
The Shenandoah Black Heritage Center is a nonprofit organization with the mission to “learn, share and illuminate the rich African-American history and culture of the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia,” according to its website. Made up of local historians, writers, artists, teachers and interested residents of Harrisonburg, the Center learns about Black history that’s often kept out of history books and then spreads knowledge to the community through programs and speakers.
Ruth and Lowell Toliver Collection of Newman Family Papers
During Black History Month in 2021, Ruth and Lowell Toliver donated their family’s papers to JMU Special Collections. These papers document the life of George Ambrose Newman (1855-1944), a Black educator in Harrisonburg. The collection details the community members, churches and schools of Harrisonburg’s historic African-American neighborhood, the Northeast Neighborhood.
Roots Run Deep: An African American History Tour
Roots Run Deep is a free walking tour of African-American history through Harrisonburg and the Zenda community. The tour, stemming from research from the Shenandoah Valley Black History Center, begins at Jail Hill, which is located at 176 W. Market St. and ends at Harry Lee’s Shoe Shine Parlor, located at 57 S. Main St. Maps and brochures for the tour are available on Roots Run Deep’s website.
Black History Month is an opportunity to highlight Black culture, and these events and locations are a great place to start when it comes to learning more about Black history.
