While the holidays are drawing close, people may start thinking about what to buy others for gifts. Sometimes it can be easy, but usually it becomes a stressful event. Here are some ways to decrease the chaos and make holiday shopping more enjoyable.
Make a list of who to shop for
It’s always a hassle to decide who will be getting a gift this season, especially with big families. Sitting down and writing out who made one's nice list is a great first step in organized shopping. It may be hard to figure out what to do, so start small and think of those who will be with you when presents are opened whether it’s sitting around a tree, lighting a menorah or celebrating another holiday. Those are good people to start with; then, expand to close friends like roommates, a significant other or a club secret Santa. This way, you won’t be at the mall or online and buy a gift for someone you weren’t intending to give a gift to, which can end up saving you some money in the end.
Give yourself a budget
It’s normal to pick out presents because the product is something the person would like. However, doing that for everyone may lead to a shocking total on the receipt. When writing a list of people, it might be smart to also set a reasonable budget so one can shop without draining their bank account. The budget system can be divided in different ways, such as giving oneself a total gift-spending budget, or setting aside a specific amount of money per gift. Some shoppers might even fluctuate prices based on who they’re shopping for. However, it’s also important to remember that if you find the perfect gift for someone that’s out of budget, it’s okay to splurge sometimes. Having a budget for holiday shopping is a smart move. While you might not be able to afford an ideal gift, it’ll be financially beneficial in the long run, and the person receiving the gift might enjoy it more than you thought.
Think about the receivers’ interest or recent events
When brainstorming gift ideas, think about what the people on your list enjoy. If you’re shopping for your dad who loves a specific sports team, maybe he would like a gift with the team logo on it. One can also think about what’s coming up in the near future. If a sibling recently graduated, getting them something that says “alumni” from their alma mater would be the perfect gift.
Practicality is a good strategy
Buying something you see that the person might like is always great, but it’s also important to think about if they’re actually going to use or wear it. It’s good to observe what a person needs just as much as what a person likes. See if something they use a lot needs to be replaced. If someone’s obsessed with makeup and their brushes aren’t as clean as they should be, look into buying new brushes instead of the latest Kylie Jenner eyeshadow palette. You can also see what would be beneficial for someone based on activities they do. If they enjoy baking, buying them some new baking supplies would be perfect.
Research and compare prices
A common thing shoppers do is buy the first model of what they’re looking for, no matter the price, just to get in and get out of the store. However, there’s a good chance the same product from a different brand is next to it for cheaper. Unless one’s looking for a specific product from a specific company or brand, taking the time to compare similar items from different brands and stores will help save money. Another good way to do this is through Google or Amazon. Google will show people the same type of product on different websites with the prices on the screen. As for Amazon, if one types in a word or phrase, they’ll receive pages upon pages of the same type of products for a variety of prices. It’s easy to get the gift you want for a decent amount.
Use online saving programs
Once the perfect gift has been found, a good question to ask yourself is “how can I get this for an even better price?” There are so many websites meant for coupons both virtually and in-store where one might find a code that will lower the cost of what they’re purchasing. Another good tool is downloading the web extension Honey, which searches the entire internet and runs every coupon code it finds to see if it helps. Websites also have special codes on the web page to use during checkout. Finally, using account options like Amazon Prime do offer some exclusive perks with things such as expedited shipping or membership discounts, so now’s a good time to sign up for their free six-month student trial. Using these techniques seem like a lot of work but will be a financial life saver at the end of the day.
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to start holiday shopping. While it can seem overwhelming, being organized and planning things out ahead of time will take a lot of stress off one’s shoulders and help avoid breaking the bank.