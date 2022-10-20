Hayes Staszkow wanted “the podcast I never had” when she was struggling with her eating disorder.
Staszkow, a junior health sciences major, created her podcast, “Pretty, Hot and Taboo,” or PHAT, with the goal of educating others on topics like eating disorders, body dysmorphia and beauty standards, which can be difficult to discuss. As someone who’s struggled with an eating disorder, her goal with the podcast is to decrease stigma around subjects that are often considered to be taboo, like sex and health behavior change.
The first episode of PHAT came out on Spotify and Buzzsprout on Sept. 5 and focused on Staszkow’s story and her experiences with disordered eating when she first came to JMU.
“I’m going to be talking about sex, drinking, partying and how body image is linked to all of those things,” Staszkow said. “I don’t feel like people talk very much about the impact the adjustment of going to college has on your body image.”
So far, Staszkow has interviewed health sciences professor Theresa Enyeart Smith, dietetics professor Michelle Hesse and Jordan McCann, University Recreation Center (UREC) assistant director for sexual and relationship health. Enyeart Smith said she wanted to be part of the PHAT podcast so she could help Staszkow share experiences and topics she’s had to show other college students are OK to talk about.
In the episode she was on, Enyeart Smith and Staszkow talked about disordered eating in college and, specifically, the “Freshman 15” — which the episode focuses on disproving.
Enyeart Smith said while many freshmen do gain weight when first coming to college, it’s usually not 15 pounds. She said this “Freshman 15” many first-year students experience is often just a slight weight gain due to students being exposed to new situations and the major environment change that comes with starting college.
“We talked about how many people don’t recognize the dangerous behaviors they partake in, and this podcast helps to raise awareness and give others resources,” Enyeart Smith said.
Staszkow said she reaches out to potential guests through email and, when it comes to deciding what guests to have on her podcast, it depends on what she wants to talk about that week. For example, she said, if she wanted to talk about making the decision to change eating habits, then she’d interview an expert in the field of behavior change.
Her most recent guest was McCann, and they discussed sex, how to talk about sex with your partner and the role body image plays in sexual relationships in college. McCann said she wanted to go on PHAT when Staszkow reached out to her because she wants to talk about topics, like sex, that aren’t often discussed with students before they come to college.
McCann said comprehensive sex education is often lacking in college students, and the sex education some students do get is often only about disease and pregnancy prevention. She said a lot of students come to college not knowing about sex and especially not knowing about body insecurity and sex.
“There should be a conversation about body insecurities and how having sex with someone is very intimate,” McCann said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people internalize these negative feelings about themselves and that can lead to eating disorders or body issues and thinking that they should look a certain way in order to have sex with someone.”
As for her creative process, Staszkow said she doesn’t really have one. Her main process is to plan a few questions, but she said she really likes to have a truly spontaneous conversation with her guest. Her favorite part of creating PHAT so far, she said, has been having a creative outlet to talk about something she’s passionate about and being able to help others through talking about difficult topics.
Enyeart Smith said the conversation style of the podcast was welcoming and made discussing behavior change with Staszkow easy.
“[Staszkow] is a student in my health behavior change class, so the topics we talk about in class really resonate with her,” Enyeart Smith said. “It was a good experience; it was mainly us sitting down and talking, which was a very easygoing and comfortable process.”
In agreement with Enyeart Smith, McCann said the conversation style of PHAT made the serious topics she was discussing with Staszkow easier to talk about.
“I enjoyed being able to have a casual conversation with [Staszkow],” McCann said. “That’s not something I often get to do with students around the topic of sex and sexuality, so it was nice to have a casual discussion instead of a formal interview.”
While she’s mainly been talking with field experts, Staszkow said she wants to invite her friends and family to be on PHAT as well so they can share their insight and experiences with Staszkow and her eating disorder before coming to college.
Right now, Staszkow thinks she’s at a good place with her show and doesn’t plan on expanding. She said she loves what she’s doing and would love if PHAT becomes a bigger thing, but if it doesn’t, that’s OK, too — she just enjoys creating a show to help others.
“I hope to decrease stigma by just talking about [these issues],” Staszkow said. “I want to discuss things without them being weird and I want to embrace the topics we talk about on the show.”