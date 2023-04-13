Pale Fire Brewing reached full capacity by 9 p.m., and a long line began to grow Friday — late into the night.
This was only the first of two nights for MACROCK, Harrisonburg’s nonprofit “annual DIY music festival,” according to the official MACROCK website.
Junior Annie McGowan said each of the festival’s venues last year had reached full capacity on both nights. As one of the program’s three head coordinators, McGowan said this year was probably MACROCK’s “biggest year in recent history.”
By the end of the weekend, McGowan said MACROCK sold 261 presale tickets, which don’t include the complimentary tickets given to each band or the ones sold in person. They also said MACROCK’s Instagram followers had tripled within the past year, which indicated it reached a much bigger crowd online.
On the festival’s Instagram page, many of the bands were highlighted that performed over the weekend. Out of all the 383 bands that applied, McGowan said the festival committee hand-selected 77 bands to perform in this year’s MACROCK.
McGowan said most of the bands that played this year go through an application process where the committee blindly listens to each artist’s music and judges it based solely on their music.
McGowan and the festival committee each listen to one minute of the three songs each artist sends in, McGowan said. If the artist’s rating is above a 2.5 on the five-point scale, they said the bands move on to the next round of selection necessary to play in MACROCK.”
“We have some great bands coming,” McGowan said. “I think this is the most talented group we’ve had so far.”
One of the festival’s bands, lonelyisaneyesore, said this was its first time performing out of its Boston home town.
“This is probably the best venue we’ve ever played at,” Juan Molina, the band’s guitarist, said. “There’s nothing like this in Boston.”
Lonelyisaneyesore said it began playing together a little bit before the pandemic, but couldn’t do much due to quarantine regulations. In August 2022, lonelyisaneyesore released its first three-song album called “thin skin.”
The band’s music takes on an experimental, screamo tone that many of the performers at MACROCK didn’t showcase. Not only was lonelyisaneyesore performance loud, emotional and deeply vulnerable but the energy it exhibited on stage kept its audience engaged throughout its whole set. Unlike many of the other bands performing, the lead singer walked across the front of the audience while performing rather than singing on stage with the rest of the band.
The band said it appreciated the opportunity to add to the variety of musical genres at MACROCK.
“If they like having music, if they like experimental stuff, if they want something that’s heart-wrenching,” Molina said, “come check us out.”
Lonelyisaneyesore also said it hopes to play at more events like MACROCK in the future, and that the annual tradition of MACROCK was something it really liked.
“There’s definitely some organizations that kind of do a similar thing,” McGowan said. “I just don’t think there’s anyone else doing it as long as we have.”
Kiernan Green, senior English major, said he decided to attend MACROCK for the first time because he has a lot of friends in and around the DIY music scene.
“All the people performing here are also just regular, everyday people, students like us, or [former] students like us,” Green said. “They’re making music for all the right reasons that people should be making music: expressing themselves, telling their stories and also just connecting people together.”
Green said performances by Chico Romano and Venus Twins were his favorite sets of the night. He also said the “incredible passion” both the bands and the audience had during their performances impressed him.
Venus Twins, an experimental punk duo who traveled from Brooklyn, New York, to play in MACROCK, is only composed of two members: a drummer and a lead vocalist/bassist. The bassist moved through the entire audience while performing at Pale Fire Brewing, his aux cord dragging behind him as he brushed past listeners. Green said he’s never been into this genre of music, but that the music is “much more evocative.”
Green added he’s thankful for the opportunity to attend MACROCK.
“It feels very passionate and it feels really authentic,” Green said. “Everyone here that is performing very clearly has incredible passion for it, and everyone here attending also seems to as well.”
McGowan said the Harrisonburg music scene is particularly special because everyone’s so welcoming.
“It’s such a fun weekend because you just get to hang out with your friends in the city that we love, at places that we love, listening to cool people,” McGowan said.