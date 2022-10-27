As pumpkin-flavored cold brews fly out of coffee shops and temperatures drop each night, it appears fall has settled into the Shenandoah Valley. Around Harrisonburg, houses are already decked out in webs, ghosts and spiders to spread the spirit of Halloween.
However, is there one house that’s distinct in its own theatrical display of the upcoming holiday? Could one property be worthy of the “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” theme music or a place in a thrilling blockbuster film?
I sought out the most bone-chilling corners of Harrisonburg to solve this mystery and determine the spookiest house in town.
Franklin Street Fright - 4th Place
As I made my way to Franklin Street, I could tell the Halloween spirit was plentiful on this block. To my left and right were displays of spookiness that could be noticed from houses away. When venturing down the sidewalk, I came upon the beautiful older home that first grabbed my attention with tombstones displaying “Frank ‘N Stein” and “I told you I was sick!”
To the side of the humorous tombstones were a nestle of ghosts displayed in the front yard’s tree. Though the yard decorations were subtle, they fulfilled the spirit of the holiday to the highest degree while exhibiting the turn of the season.
Though it included a porch pumpkin and spiderweb running alongside the entryway columns, the home itself didn’t provide as many decorations. The property’s minimal festivities, however, did contribute well to the overall aesthetic view of the front yard and brought life to the older neighborhood.
Fear on Franklin Street - 3rd Place
After leaving behind the frightfulness of the first Franklin Street property, I began moving upward toward the summit of the block on the hill and to the second haunting display. Immediately, I was enthralled by the home’s use of webbing. From the very top of the porch to the front yard was stretched-out white string and an inflatable black widow spider ready to climb onto the street. Across the home were more webs and spiders ready to crawl across the property.
Though simplistic in design, this house managed to display its spookiness from across the entire block. Upon viewing, it was difficult not to succumb to the Halloween spirit and JMU pride displayed by a Duke Dog flag. The decorations were in perfect unison with the house’s original design and maximized the home’s old brick and columns.
Franklin Street contended exceptionally well when placed against other houses. Having two haunted properties conveniently close together added to each home’s own spirit.
There are two houses, however, closer in proximity and more abundant in Halloween magic.
Magic on Martin Luther King Jr. Way - 2nd Place
It would be difficult to speak on spookiness in Harrisonburg without mentioning the two haunting houses on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. These homes themselves inspired this list to come to fruition and provide Halloween enthusiasts with all their spirited needs. In fact, the homes are owned by a pair of sisters who attempt to outdo each other with decorations every year.
On the left house, webs like those mentioned before are sprawled throughout the yard to present another arachnid theme. Multitudes of spiders — both inflatable and not — occupy these webs that encase the yard. An inflatable skeleton also looms over a tree.
The complete use of space is highly evident in the left house, as well as the house on the right. As festivities are shared throughout the yards, the connection between both properties is clear.
Mystery on Martin Luther King Jr. Way - 1st Place
Next door at the house on the right is a mix of skeletons, inflatables and an ivy bush with googly eyes — my personal favorite. Setting this house apart is the use of animatronics that beckon passersby on their way to and from campus. On the porch was a plethora of inflatables with caution tape from one column to the next.
Also alongside the windows and wrapped among trees were festive lights. There was hardly a single space upon the house that wasn’t displaying spookiness, and the homes along the way set a prime example for other Harrisonburg houses attempting to spread the spirit.
As Halloween continues to creep closer, spookiness is afoot in our community. The homes listed, and those left off, are sure to add to the excitement of the season. Halloween enthusiasts should take time to find their own spooky houses across town.