As the weather gets warmer, one great way to relish in the sunshine is by exploring Harrisonburg’s many food trucks. These trucks are located all over town and don’t require too far of a drive to try what each of these restaurants-on-wheels have to offer.
Tacos El Primo
Harrisonburg’s first ever food truck, Tacos El Primo, is known for having the best tacos in the Shenandoah Valley. Located at 1110 Reservoir St., this truck is close enough to campus that it doesn’t require a far drive or walk. Its menu includes authentic Mexican foods such as tacos, tortas, burritos and quesadillas — and all can be customized to one’s liking. Tacos El Primo also offers a pickup option, so if one’s in a rush, they can call ahead. When one gets to the truck, there’ll be some fresh food waiting. It also offers a small outdoor seating area.
Kangnam Style
This Harrisonburg gem is located right next to Tacos El Primo, at 1106 Reservoir St., and serves authentic Korean comfort food. Using the freshest ingredients, some of its popular items include bulgogi, jaeyook and angry hot chicken. One can pair any of these entrees with a side of fried rice, white rice or Hosi fries. Kangnam Style offers the option of ordering online with pickup, or one can have their food delivered to their door. A seating patio is offered outside the truck to enjoy a meal in the sun. It’s open for lunch and dinner every day of the week except Sundays.
Smokin’ Q
Harrisonburg’s barbecue food truck is downtown at 3635 N. Valley Pike, just off Route 81 at exit 251. Its menu includes pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket meat, smoked chicken and more, which one can pair with sides like baked beans, green beans, potato salad, coleslaw or pasta salad. If one’s looking for some legitimate barbecue, they should try out Smokin’ Q and sit outside at the truck’s picnic table if it’s a nice day.
Tacomex
Like Tacos El Primo, Tacomex specializes in Mexican food with items like tacos, tortas, sopes and huaraches, with multiple meat choices to add to entrees. Open Monday through Saturday, this truck is near campus at 2023 South Main St. and offers a small selection of outdoor seating at picnic tables next to the truck. The truck recently started offering delivery through DoorDash, which makes trying its food easier if one doesn’t have access to a car. This small business has lots to offer with its delicious meals, and students should stop by the next time they’re in the mood for Mexican.
La Taurina Grill
Another Mexican food truck parked in Harrisonburg is located at 1001 N. Main St. La Taurina Grill offers a selection of tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and sopes. Each entree is served with onion, cilantro, lime and hot sauce. Open daily for lunch and dinner, this truck is equipped with outdoor seating options to sit and enjoy an authentic Mexican meal. If one’s in a rush and can’t sit and eat, La Taurina Grill offers a takeout option. The atmosphere is casual and great for kids, and it’s located right in the heart of Harrisonburg.
With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, these food trucks are a great option to try out new food while staying safe. As March begins and the temperature starts to rise, the best way to take advantage of it is by rounding up some friends, grabbing something to eat and sitting out in the sun to enjoy the early signs of spring.
