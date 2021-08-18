Whether it’s a popular restaurant, vintage clothing shop or lively bar, Harrisonburg offers a small-town vibe to explore. Amid the Friendly City’s charm is an outdoor gem — the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
The market’s mission is to “provide the public with easy access to fresh, nutritious, locally produced agricultural goods and crafts of the highest quality, to assist local and regional farmers and other producers to directly market their products to the local customer base, and to support environmental stewardship and community well-being,” according to the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s official website.
Halee Jones, the Market’s manager, said that amid its fresh food and high-quality handicraft, one thing that sets the Harrisonburg Farmers Market apart from the rest is that it’s open all year long.
“A lot of other markets are only open seasonally — so, like, from spring to fall — and that’s because that’s when the main growing season is here,” Jones said. “We have a lot of farmers who utilize greenhouses, so they’re able to stay throughout the winter.”
The Market, located at the Turner Pavilion downtown, operates on a year-round schedule but changes its hours with the passage of the seasons. From January to March, the market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays; from April through Thanksgiving, the market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; in December, the market is open the first three Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a holiday market.
Jones said attendance at the market fluctuates based on the time of year. This summer, the market’s seen between 2,000 and 2,500 people on Saturdays and about 500 people on Tuesdays. Vendors also vary based on the time of year — currently, there are around 50 vendors on Saturdays and 20 vendors on Tuesdays. Independent business owners, including farmers and crafters like Sunnyfield Farm and Hummingbird Creative, occupy the booths that line the pavilion twice a week. Jones said there’s one main requirement to be able to sell at the market.
“You have to be producing or transforming whatever you’re selling yourself there,” Jones said. “You can’t buy something from somewhere else and sell it with us.”
The farmers market concept was created in 1979 by Samuel Johnson, who wanted a place to sell his farm products and provide a marketplace for other producers in the area. Jones said the farm-to-table economic model of the farmers market is appealing because it allows producers to sell directly to consumers, who then get the freshest products possible.
“You’re cutting out the middleman, essentially,” Jones said. “You’re buying directly from the people who are producing or growing what they’re selling.”
One board member, Matt Sibley, also runs his own booth — Apalache Chocolate. Sibley is the sole owner and employee of the business, produces his chocolate from home and receives most of his sales through the market.
“I have a dedicated kitchen in my house that I make the chocolate in,” Sibley said. “I still have a small production, so that’s why I’m mostly at the Farmers Market.”
Sibley has been making chocolate for five years and has owned the business for two years. A former Duke, Sibley (’11) and his wife attended the market while at JMU and became regular customers after learning more about it. Sibley said working for a honey vendor from 2012-13 sparked his interest to start his business and bring it to the market.
“I just think it’s a really great place for small businesses,” Sibley said. “You really get to engage with your customers … especially if you’re doing something on a smaller scale and you want to have it be more community-based — it’s a really nice venue for that.”
For vendors to become involved with the market, Sibley said businesses must fill out an application describing their product, how the product is made and how it fits with the market. For Sibley, one of the biggest benefits of selling at the market is the direct relationship with customers.
“It’s beneficial, really, to be able to have that close relationship with your customers when they want to know about your product,” Sibley said. “That’s kind of the angle that a lot of us doing small business have, is being able to tell the story behind [the products].”
The most popular product sold at the market? Jones said that depends on the season, but fruits and produce attract the most attention from customers. The appeal of eating seasonal products brings business, she said.
“You can’t get a strawberry [at the market] in December like you would be able to at the grocery store, and so, for me at least, I just think it’s really beautiful to change my diet throughout the seasons,” Jones said. “I feel like I appreciate every ingredient that I have so much more.”
As the only paid employee at the market, Jones said one unique part of the farmers market is that it’s an organization that’s run and owned by its members. This means that the market itself collects 5% of sales, she said, and the board of directors is made up of eight vendors and one community member instead of various stakeholders and investors.
“I think that’s super cool because they’re making the market how they want to see it,” Jones said. “That’s something that when it was founded was really important to everyone and still is.”
Although the market sees more Harrisonburg residents, JMU students are welcomed and loved by the market, Jones said.
“We want to be there for our whole community, and we want everyone to be using it,” Jones said. “We want the market to feel representative of the community.”
Volunteers also play a role in the success of the Farmers Market. Laura Siegel, a volunteer and 2017 and 2021 JMU graduate, has been helping out with the market since the pandemic hit. Siegel works at the information desk and answers questions, such as where different vendors are located.
“Being able to have this opportunity to jump on to what I feel like is part of the heart of Harrisonburg really just gave me something to cling on to during [COVID-19],” Siegel said.
Siegel got involved with the market when a professor gave her the option to finish her digital community project or to help people affected by the pandemic. She said she and two other classmates accepted the opportunity.
“It was fun, and I’d gotten attached because I love the people there,” Siegel said. “I’m just kind of there because I love being there.”
During her time as a volunteer, Siegel said that getting to know the vendors and farmers who feed the community, as well as seeing people come with their families to the market, has been memorable for her.
“Seeing these families come up with their kids and their kids being so excited about the fresh fruits and vegetables and getting to choose them has been really awesome,” Siegel said. “It restores my faith in humanity.”
During the pandemic, the market went online but faced some difficulties, such as some vendors choosing not to sell online or worrying about their health. Siegel said the transition of having past vendors return and new ones join this year and figuring out how to keep people safe has been tough.
“Making sure that our customers are happy and feel comfortable there, that’s been something that’s challenging,” Siegel said.
The market is still following COVID-19 precautions, such as changing the way the vendors are located in the pavilion for social distancing and mandating that unvaccinated people wear a mask. Through it all, Jones said her most memorable experience as manager has been visiting vendor sites and seeing the products be prepared and sold.
“Seeing how hard [vendors] all work and how passionate they all are, that’s something that really sticks with me,” Siegel said. “All of these people care so much about what they’re doing, and there’s so much passion behind it. That’s what I really love."
