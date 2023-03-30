Gov. Bill Lee (Tenn.) signed a bill March 2 that will make Tennessee the first state to place a widespread ban on all public drag shows starting July 1. Harrisonburg drag queen Jayda Knight said she’s fearful this ban will reach the Friendly City.
This bill, which JMU political science professor Marty Cohen describes as attempting to “protect children from the LGBTQ,” will forbid any performances in public by topless, go-go or exotic dancers, strippers or male or female impersonators who’ve been deemed “harmful to minors.”
“It's a big deal because a significant percentage of the population is concerned with these issues,” Cohen said. “It's a very politically controversial issue and it does get people fired up and get them going to the polls.”
Knight, CEO of drag company Rhinestone Productions, said she’s been doing drag shows in Harrisonburg for over 20 years. She said the group does monthly events, such as their drag brunch and performances at various pride events.
“We have a good foundation [for our] support system,” Knight said. “I think our audience members are growing rapidly. We meet new people with every event, new faces, which is amazing.”
Knight said the ban on drag in Tennessee is both “saddening” and “disheartening.”
“I was like, ‘Is this real? This can't be real,’” Knight said.
For many years, drag had been underground, Knight said. She said it became much more popular and accepted in recent years.
“Drag brings a lot of joy and laughter … It's a safe space for people of all walks of life to come together and celebrate themselves,” she said. “It's empowering.”
Mason Vales, a sophomore JMU musical theatre major, said his home state of Texas has a much larger drag presence than Harrisonburg does, with more trophies and money involved. He said he thinks there’s not enough of a drag scene in Harrisonburg for the city to cultivate a fanbase.
Both Knight and Vales said they’re fearful the ban on public drag performances will reach Virginia.
Knight said she had to stay focused on connecting with and empowering the local community, and if the bill does come to Virginia, Rhinestone Productions will “take the course of action as needed.”
Vales said the ban on drag was “absolutely insane” to him and he thinks Harrisonburg might be in trouble. Cohen, however, said he doesn’t think the drag ban will reach Virginia due to the mixed nature of political ideologies across the state.
“Virginia is, as a state, not as conservative as Tennessee,” Cohen said. “Certainly, there are portions of the state of Virginia that are similar, I would imagine, to parts of Tennessee, but overall, I don't know that the governor would be wading into this.”
Other bills presented in Tennessee, such as its censorship of books in schools, have made an attempt to protect children from what lawmakers designate as “adult” content. The Tennessean lists some examples of this type of content as themes of sexuality or difficult topics like rape or pornography; however, this bill doesn’t give exact parameters around the specifics of what’s considered appropriate content —— it leaves that up to the teachers themselves.
This isn’t just an issue in Tennessee; Harrisonburg has also been navigating current book restrictions, in 2021 "Gender Queer" was taken off shelves and Harrisonburg has made efforts to reform its book review process; these reforms may butt heads with proposed Virginia standardized policy.
Cohen also said there’s a history of targeting repressed groups and minorities, including the LGBTQ community in Virginia. He said it’s really a focus of protecting “traditional values,” and there are plenty of people in liberal areas across Virginia who’d view this ban as discrimination.
Rhinestone Productions will continue to perform at shows across Harrisonburg, Knight said. She also said they’ve recently tapped into Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College, creating more opportunities for the Harrisonburg community to be exposed to drag.
“I think people are learning more and more,” Knight said. “And I think [there are] more opportunities that we have to discuss and educate people about the art of drag. It's a beautiful thing, a powerful thing.”
Vales said he’d love to see more active entertainers locally and that Harrisonburg could use a lot more shows across town. He said he considers drag an art form.
“We have women who dress up as drag queens, we have women who dress up as drag kings, we have men who dress up as drag kings and men who dress up as drag queens,” Vales said. “Drag is everything … Everyone can do it.”
Cohen said the relationship between students and curriculum relates to the cultural wars that have been exceedingly evident in our politics.
“It just shows there's a large divide in this country over what people think is acceptable,” he said, “and it will continue.”
Vales said he thinks the conversations taking place currently are important for the drag community to excel and win this fight.
“Rhinestone Productions is not going anywhere,” Knight said. “Simple as that.”
This should be seen as the latest in a long-lasting battle between the forces of progressivism and traditionalism, Cohen said. And while Tennessee’s drag scene is in flux, Knight said the same isn’t the case in Harrisonburg.
“We gotta stand together as a community for all the queens in Tennessee and unite as one,” Knight said. “Don't quit fighting.”