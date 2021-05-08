In the first few weeks of 2021, freshman marketing major Ashley Miller decided it was time to stop dreaming about starting a business and to “really kick it into full gear.” She dedicated a few all-nighters to the brain-storming process, and after about 15 name and logo ideas, she landed on Happy Hoodies Co.
The brand's message is about spreading positivity and being happy. Miller said she wants her brand to be a reminder that even on a bad day, everyone should still try to smile. The products are sold on Miller’s website, and the homepage welcomes customers into what the website describes as “the happiest place on Earth.”
“Life is too short to be sad, to be complaining, to be upset, to be negative,” Miller said. “The only way you can have a good life is if you’re happy, positive and looking to be bigger and better.”
With only a few months under its belt, Happy Hoodies Co. has already enjoyed great success. By building a loyal customer base and making a large number of sales in the first few months, the brand is already growing. Still, Miller plans to expand her business as big as she can. Miller’s roommate, freshman accounting major An Nguyen has seen the hard work and success that’s gone into and come out of the brand first hand.
“I’m super impressed and proud of how she just kind of did it out of nowhere and built it up,” Nguyen said. “The sweatshirts are actually really good quality too. The sizing is really good and the colors are really vibrant.”
One of Miller’s greatest challenges so far has been running an apparel company out of her dorm room. With limited space, it’s nearly impossible for her to buy the materials in bulk and produce the products on her own. Instead, she works with a “made-to-order” company, Apliiq, from Los Angeles.
Miller designs each unique hoodie on Photoshop and gains inspiration and feedback from her friends. Each hoodie features either a “drip smiley face” on the back in varying colors and collections or a simple phrase such as “Happy” or “Yup.” on the front. She then uploads the product to her website, but her partner company assists with creating and shipping the product.
Miller says she does something called dropshipping, in which each order placed on her website is sent directly to Apliiq and the company does all of the production and shipping work for her.
She said she hopes to eventually order and ship her products in bulk on her own to make a higher profit once she moves out of the dorm into a larger space.
Miller also said she plans to increase advertising to make her brand more well known. She currently uses social media and said she plans to send out PR packages to influencers with large followings to promote her brand. With the warm weather approaching, Miller said she wants to release some new summer products such as T-shirts, hats and crop tops to then use as another way to promote brand recognition.
“You could go to the dining halls and see the Happy Hoodies logo sticker on somebody’s water bottle and be like, ‘Oh, what’s that?’” Miller said. “It’s the little things that can just get the name out there.”
Miller said she can see college students being the target audience who’d be interested in her products. Then, a lot of her brand's exposure can come through word of mouth. After finding Happy Hoodies Co. either from ads on Facebook and Instagram, reposts on friends Instagram pages spreading the brand and message or through flyers and promotions on campus, she hopes customers can continue to find and share the brand with their peers.
Miller mentioned that although a few brands have similar products and messages, she works to separate Happy Hoodies Co. from the crowd by building true and honest connections with her customers. She said that even though a customer may be able to find similar hoodies for a cheaper price elsewhere, she hopes to build connections with consumers who have faith in her brand.
“It’s about building that trust and that loyalty with the customer so that they can be like, ‘OK, that’s the brand I want,’” Miller said.
In the brand's early stages, Miller said, this strategy is working well. Madison Maresca, a Happy Hoodies Co. customer, said the company has the potential to be extremely successful. Maresca said the quality of the sweatshirt is good, and even after multiple washes, the logo and color don’t fade at all.
“It’s not, like, a cheap hoodie or anything,” Maresca said. “The print is actually really good. I felt like it could come off because you never know with homemade sweatshirts, but the print is really nice.”
For Maresca, the message behind the hoodie is meaningful.
“Every day is a great day to be happy,” Maresca said. “Always stay happy and look ahead and never go back.”
As Miller enjoys her brand's current success, she said she looks forward to her goals for the future. She said she plans to eventually dedicate a line of hoodies and a percentage of her profits to mental health organizations.
“I really just want to spread a positive message,” Miller said.
