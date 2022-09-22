Travis Trout wanted to do right by his family.
His mother passed away when he was 13 years old, followed by his father four years later. In turn, Trout was raised by his grandparents.
Following the death of his grandfather, making ends meet became an uphill battle for his grandmother — one Trout said he was tired of seeing her fight alone. He recalled his siblings didn’t help out, so when a friend approached him with an opportunity to make some good money, he took it.
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions, you know?” Trout said.
But as it turned out, Trout said, he’d be convicted for manufacturing methamphetamines in 2014 and served a sentence of eight years before being transferred to the Gemeinschaft Home on parole. This wasn’t the first time Trout had been to prison; he said he was arrested for grand larceny after stealing a boat, which Trout himself said was “a dumb idea.”
With almost half his life spent in prison, going back to everyday life was a daunting task — but transferring to the Gemeinschaft Home helped him with the transition.
Home is where the start is
The doors of the Gemeinschaft Home welcomes visitors to a place of rehabilitation and healing, just across from Eastern Mennonite University on Mt. Clinton Pike. Established in 1985, the halfway house is a nonprofit with a mission to prepare inmates who are out on parole with non-violent and non-sexual assault charges to transition to the public and professional world.
Arron Oda, a program case manager at Gemeinschaft Home, said seeing the impact from the program first hand, finding a past Gemeinschaft resident in the community and seeing everything just “click,” is the most rewarding feeling. Oda said Gemeinschaft Home helps people navigate a steady job and a solid routine — even making the bed in the morning — which can in turn make a huge difference for those embarking a fresh start.
Oda’s hope is that by approaching justice from a place of healing rather than retribution, he said, the home can help not only transition residents from the prison system but make sure they don’t go back.
What makes Gemeinschaft Home unique from most halfway houses, too, is its emphasis on therapeutic programming to help prepare residents for the road ahead. The home offers group and individual therapy sessions, as well as anger management and addiction counseling.
“I always tell my guys when they join the program … We all come with different stories and different perspectives on how we see ourselves,” Oda said. “How do we tell the good stories about ourselves?”
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC), the state’s three-year recidivism rate — the number of ex-convicts who reoffend and return to prison — is tied with South Carolina at 23.1% and is one of the lowest in the country. Nevertheless, Oda said the idea of leaving in a correctional facility after being incarcerated is often scarier than staying in prison.
“Going out and living on my own? That’s the biggest concern,” Trout said. “I haven’t done that in a long time.”
A step forward
Deontray Battle, a current Gemeinschaft resident as of July 2022, said he’s coming off the heels of a five-year sentence for drug charges. Since he entered Gemeinschaft two months ago, he said, he’s become a whole new person, saying his work in the program has made him much happier and “ready to go out and do the right thing.”
Trout’s sights are set on opening his own tattoo parlor once he’s back on his feet. He has tattoos from the neck down and said it’s always proved to be a challenge in the job market, even with the destigmatization of tattoos over the last few years. As much passion as he has for starting his business, though, it’s not without its obstacles. Trout said he would’ve liked to go to college but never had the opportunity, resulting in a lack of knowledge of how to build a business.
“I don’t know how to write a grant,” Trout said. “I have no clue what to say in an essay.”
In addition, Trout doesn’t live in the catchment area. A catchment area, as Oda described it, is a surrounding area roughly an hour and a half in every direction surrounding Harrisonburg. This zoning determines if people can stay in their location after the 90-day program at Gemeinschaft Home or are deemed not local by the DOC and aren’t allowed to take residence if they’re not originally from inside the perimeter. That said, Trout said he still hopes to open his shop, Scream’n Ink, in a college town, even if it’s not near JMU.
Trout and Battle have both taken up jobs during their time in Harrisonburg. Battle said being able to stay sober and occupied with a routine and a job has made a drastic change in his life. While he’s not focused on starting a business like Trout, Battle has some goals of his own: “to stay working and be a productive member of society.”
Trout said he would’ve slipped into old habits if it hadn’t been for Gemeinschaft Home and that the program set him on a new path.
“I honestly think if I got out and went [home] I’d [be] doing something stupid by now,” Trout said. “Being here, I feel like I have a chance … I got a roof over my head, I got structure, and it’s all because of this place.”