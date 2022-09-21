When coming into college, one of the most common — and sometimes recommended ways — to make friends is through Greek life. With 31 fraternity and sorority chapters on campus accounting for 20% of the student population, Greek life at JMU is very popular and many people love the impact it has on their college experience, according to JMU’s website. However, Greek Life isn’t for everyone, and JMU has tons of clubs, groups and academic fraternities for students to join otherwise.
While rushing a sorority or fraternity is a great option for many, it’s not an option for all. In some cases, they’re too time consuming and intimidating for some, but luckily, being in Greek Life isn’t the main form of friendships and activities.
JMU offers over 450 clubs and organizations. Aside from Greek Life, including Multicultural Student Services, Mental Health Awareness Club and hundreds of others club sports, JMUs clubs extend beyond the basics. JMU also has academic groups and hobby-based groups along with organizations focused on Diversity Equity and inclusivity. Amongst the 45-0 clubs JMU also offers other weekly events to support student, school environment and student-professor relationships.
Academic fraternities
Junior biology major Sara Lakey joined the biology fraternity, Tri Beta, during the spring of her sophomore year. Lakey said while she was uninterested in Greek Life, she wanted to put her extra time to use and broaden her connections and resume by joining Tri Beta.
Lakey emphasized after COVID-19 affected her freshman year, she wanted to branch out — not only academically but socially, as her closest friends were her roommates, who weren’t biology majors. Lakey said she was always “the nerdy friend,” so joining Tri Beta allowed her to connect with people with similar interests and “have beneficial and gratifying conversations” coinciding with being able to relate to one another with the stresses that come along with being a biology major.
Another opportunity Lakey said has been made available to her as a member of Tri Beta is the chance to work with professors who are conducting research.
“Contacting professors and mentioning Tri Beta allows you to put one foot in the door a little quicker than [you would] without it,” Lakey said.
Lakey said rushing was only a week and was an easy process that wasn’t time consuming.
Joining an academic fraternity is a great alternative to Greek Life to expand your resources and knowledge to excel in your major.
Club sports
JMU’s club teams can travel to different schools, have schools travel here and hold other events aside from practice and games, like team bonding, that induce growth outside of the classroom.
Junior business management major Rocco Tranquill joined the Rugby team during his spring semester of his freshman year.
Rugby’s commitment consists of two, two-hour-long practices with 30 minute conditioning sessions each week to emphasize the importance of physical health of students. However, the team acknowledges school comes first and is always accommodating with members’ workloads and “the brothers were always willing to help with any questions,” Tranquill said.
Tranquill also said outside of practices and games, the team’s always hanging out together.
Joining clubs is a great way to meet people that will be by your side to rely on and have the accountability of someone relying on you.
“Rugby is a group of guys who care about each other in and outside of the sport,” Tranquill said.
Joining a club sports team at JMU encourages students to learn the importance of accountability and group work, which is an essential skill for occupational success.
Club activities
The JMU Borderline Club holds weekly events and ski trips over some weekends, as well as during winter and spring break.
Thomas Applewhite (’22) was in the Borderline Club for three years and said he was interested in finding a group of friends to ski at Massanutten with.
“[The] community that Borderline cultivates is something else,” Applewhite said. “Everyone is engaged and committed to supporting each other.”
Applewhite also said it wasn’t difficult to manage a balanced schedule around academics and other commitments while being involved in the club.
Borderline also holds community service events, and it’s easy to find friends in the group to do these events with.
Clubs and organizations similar to Borderline help bring students with similar extracurricular interests together and create a safe place for students to build relationships and meet people they may not have met outside of the club.
Among these three groups, JMU offers 447 others. On JMU’s webpage, it’s stated that “being involved at JMU leads to networking opportunities and meaningful bonds that last a lifetime. Staying involved inside and outside the classroom helps you find your people and connect with your passion. It also helps you practice skills that will be vital to your success after JMU.”
While Greek Life is the perfect route for some students to take, academic fraternities or groups, club teams and all the different options JMU has is worth keeping in mind when searching for opportunities to find community on campus. Getting involved at your university is crucial for one’s mental health, to have a comfortable support system and to learn future life skills.
