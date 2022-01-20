When one Harrisonburg shop closed its doors last summer, it opened the door for an aspiring business owner and her dream to educate people about sustainable living.
In 2012, Harrisonburg native Melissa Nguyen became inspired to change her lifestyle after she started watching documentaries on the environment and food systems. Nguyen wanted to write online about living with less plastic, so she launched an Instagram account called “Bring Your Own Container.”
“I wanted to own a shop one day, but there’s nothing like this anywhere, and I didn’t really know what it was that I was dreaming of,” Nguyen said.
A couple of years later, some friends sent her a photo of a shop they’d seen. The name? Bring Your Own — just like the name of Nguyen’s account.
The store was located in Harrisonburg, so she reached out to the owner. She began volunteering with Bring Your Own in exchange for products and eventually started working there just before the onset of the pandemic.
When the owner decided to close the shop this past summer, she told Nguyen she wouldn’t be renewing her lease at the Agora Downtown Market. In that space, Tare — rebranded in January 2022 as Great.Full Goods General Store — was born.
Grow and adapt
Nguyen founded the apothecary, refillery and exchange last August. Faith Sams, who moved from Texas to Harrisonburg two years ago, joined her in September. Nguyen said they’re still “trying to figure it out together.”
Great.Full Goods rebranded in January 2022 to what Nguyen envisioned as a plastic-free general store. While the basic structure of the store looks exactly as it did when it was known as Tare, rebranding as a general store gives Nguyen and Sams more creativity with the products and services they plan to offer.
“If we ever decided to get a different space or add food service or any creative ideas … [the name] just allows us to adapt and grow and become a general store that would provide solutions, like everything, but like the eco-friendly version,” Sams said.
Currently, Great.Full Goods stocks and sells resources for low-waste and plastic-free living. It’s divided into several key sections, the first of which is an apothecary Nguyen describes as “alternatives to things you would buy in plastic.” Instead of Neosporin, Great.Full Goods stocks dandelion salve. Where a pharmacy might have pain patches made from plastic, Great.Full Goods has a headache salve to match it. All of the apothecary products are made locally at Overlook Farms in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Another portion of Great.Full Goods is an artisan exchange; the shop acquires the majority of its resources from other small or local businesses, such as Busy Bee Aviary Apothecary, which supplies the store with products like soap bars and lotion bars.
Finally, there’s the refillery, which Nguyen said is mostly composed of DIY products and everyday staples and is the most popular part of the store. The refill section carries supplies in bulk that customers can select from, including household items such as laundry powder and dish detergent, along with bath and body products such as hand soap and shampoo bars — which Nguyen said are the best she’s ever used. Products available for refill come from Rustic Strength. When one of the bulk containers is emptied, Great.Full Goods ships it back to the company for a refill and continues to recycle the containers.
Customers can also pick up supplies in that section to create toilet and bath bombs, and Nguyen said Great.Full Goods has “all the carrier oils that your heart could desire” for those who like to make homemade essential oil blends.
Nguyen said a friend of hers made a video in which she created a facial toner by blending rose petals and witch hazel, which Great.Full Goods stocks in bulk.
“We have students that come in, and they’re like, ‘Can I make that Instagram toner?’” Nguyen said.
If customers don’t bring their own containers to use at the refillery, they can pick one up from Great.Full Goods. The shop carries jars for sale.
Apart from bulk supplies, Great.Full Goods carries products that are ready for use, such as the toothpaste tabs and plastic-free floss — something Nguyen said most people don’t realize is typically a microplastic.
Some of Nguyen’s favorite products in the store are the reusable toothbrush heads made from bamboo. Great.Full Goods is the only store in the U.S. that supplies them, Nguyen said, and they get branded and sold to other refill stores across the country. She also recommends the redbud suds bar — a four-in-one bar of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and shaving cream.
Great.Full Goods features a section with kitchen supplies as well, with sustainable twists on household staples: silicone stasher bags that can be used for baking or storage, reusable plastic wrap made with beeswax and UNpaper Towels created from cellulose and rayon.
Sams said she and Nguyen strive to source items they feel are relatively affordable but that Great.Full Goods is also trying to better educate customers about how upfront costs and long-term savings compare.
“It’s an investment to do this, to live this lifestyle,” Nguyen said, “but once you get the things that you need, you’re never buying another.”
Sams said they’d also like to someday have a trailer or a van so they can go to more markets and even into neighborhoods to make their products more accessible for customers. They’re also interested in being a part of the JMU farmers’ market.
‘Good for our community’
One of Sams and Nguyen’s goals is to save single-use containers from being thrown out. In the shop, they display a sign that they update with the number of containers saved when customers come in to refill. As of Jan. 19, 1,230 containers have been recorded.
“The more people we have refilling, the higher this number goes, and it’s good for everybody,” Nguyen said. “It’s not just great for us; it’s good for our community.”
Investing in the surrounding community is a high priority for Great.Full Goods. In the fall, the shop participated in a fundraiser for Any Given Child, an initiative that focuses on creating access to arts education programs for K-8 students. Great.Full Goods spent two days collecting donations of 10% of those days’ sales to give to the fundraiser.
As of Nov. 1, the store started participating in the “Trick or Trash” program hosted by Rubicon. For the next year, a bin will be located in the Great.Full Goods space, and Harrisonburg locals can recycle their leftover Halloween candy wrappers by dropping them off in the box. Nguyen said the wrappers need to be rinsed off before they’re donated, but they don’t have to be Halloween themed since the bin will be in the store for a year.
“Once it’s completely full, we send it off to Rubicon, and this company will dispose of them properly,” Nguyen said.
The program makes it possible for candy wrappers to be recycled instead of tossed out with other trash, which helps with keeping plastic out of landfills and the ocean. The box isn’t ready to be sent back yet, but Sams said it’s been getting traction.
Great.Full Goods also has a program called “Refills for Refugees,” in which Nguyen and Sams collect money to supply free refills to refugees. Customers can drop their extra change in a bucket specifically set aside for donations to refugees, Nguyen said. Sams said about the program that she thinks it’s “really nice to bring values to business.”
Since she founded the shop during the pandemic, Nguyen said, joining the existing community of shops in the Agora Market has helped her get off the ground.
“It’s an open-air market, and these businesses already have some regulars,” Nguyen said. “We’re grateful for that, and that made it a lot easier.”
Bailey McInturff, a graduate English student at JMU who started working with Great.Full Goods last fall, said she’s enjoyed working in Agora because it’s “so dynamic.”
McInturff came to Harrisonburg to pursue her master’s degree. Before she moved, she looked up small businesses in the area that she thought she might want to support and came across Bring Your Own, the store Great.Full Goods replaced.
When she discovered that Tare, now Great.Full Goods, was moving into the space where Bring Your Own was, she reached out.
“I think [Great.Full Goods] offers some resources that are sustainable, affordable and doable, so I wanted to be a part of an organization that works toward some more environmental sustainability,” McInturff said.
McInturff said she’s interested in low-waste living options and likes that Great.Full Goods provides an opportunity to refill containers she already has rather than having to constantly purchase supplies that are packaged in plastic.
Sticking to the roots
Since getting its start last summer, the store has thrived — both as Tare and as Great.Full Goods. Customers have liked the name change, Sams said, and a high point of the store’s first year in retail was the holiday season.
“So many people shopped with us, and it was super amazing,” Sams said. “It just blew our minds how much love and support we received.”
Rebranding has been the most major recent change for Great.Full Goods, but Sams said they’re always trying out new things.
“Every time someone … comes into the store, they’re probably going to notice that something’s different or there’s something new,” Sams said.
For the time being, the shop will remain in Harrisonburg as Nguyen and Sams continue to pursue their goals of building community around the values of buying locally and reducing waste.
“We have big dreams, but we’re here to stay for now,” Nguyen said.
