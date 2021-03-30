Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

Periods of rain. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow late. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.