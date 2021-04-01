Godzilla and Kong,two legendary movie monsters, clash for the first time since 1962. These “alpha titans” have been prophesied to battle to become the last titan standing in an epic beatdown. “Godzilla vs. Kong” has awesome action, cool discoveries and a plotline involving humans that’s far too convenient and unnecessary.
After Godzilla attacks an Apex Cybernetics lab, university professor Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) is brought in because of his theories on “Hollow Earth” — an idea where titans get their power from a hidden layer of the planet. In order for Apex to gain energy from the Hollow Earth, a titan must be followed into it to find the source of power.
Enter Kong, who still resides on Skull Island after the events in “Kong: Skull Island.” With the help of Kong’s interpreters, Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and Jia (Kaylee Hottle), Apex can follow the titan. The only problem with this plan is that once Kong leaves Skull Island, Godzilla will be aware of his presence and will want to reassert his dominance that was earned in “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”
This leads to a fascinating battle between Kong and Godzilla while traveling. Godzilla appears to have a massive advantage with Kong stuck on an aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean. The destructive power of both monsters is in full display with beautiful choreography as the battleships surrounding them are nothing more than a minor inconvenience.
Another fight takes place in Hong Kong, showing both monsters’ creativity. Kong’s agility allows him to swing around a tower and dropkick Godzilla and use part of the tower as a shield from Godzilla’s laser. Godzilla understands his advantage and fires straight through several buildings as he forces Kong to flee or risk getting scorched. Both monsters get to display their full might in this second match, leaving fans of both monsters satisfied with the wanton destruction that follows their actions.
Kong’s ingenuity comes into play as he adapts to Godzilla’s moves, such as using airplanes like a baseball to keep Godzilla distracted. Even in the water, both monsters have a surprising amount of maneuverability as Godzilla tries to drag Kong to deep depths for an easy win.
After Godzilla attacks the Apex Cybernetics base, Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown), Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) and Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) look into conspiracies involving the company. This part of the movie is easily the worst, considering the convenience of nearly every interaction. Breaking into the attacked facility and walking around is such a breeze that it feels like there’s no tension when anyone talks at normal volume, even in a deep underground level with many experiments taking place. Security seems to be nonexistent and too easy to navigate, given the trio bumps into the right areas to make discoveries on what the company does.
Their entire sequence of events could be cut except for the heads of the company, Ren Serizawa (Shun Oguri) and Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir), testing a secret weapon. This would shorten the length of the film and still convey the information needed to fully grasp the situation toward the end.
And for the first time in the franchise, Hollow Earth is witnessed with fascinating monsters and beautiful scenery. The land is filled with vivid color in the foliage and the surrounding life. Many monsters can be seen in the land, resulting in the occasional quick-yet-enthralling skirmish as Kong searches for the energy source.
Speaking of the ending, it’s disappointingly predictable. Before watching the movie, it was plain to see where both titans would end up, regardless of what happened through the rest of the film.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” will leave fans pleased but wanting more. With both monsters displayed prominently, the action is exhilarating and makes the human plot lines pale in comparison. If nothing else, the audience can watch two monsters bash on each other in this mindless action romp.
