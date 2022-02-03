The emergency alert came at 3:29 a.m.
Howard University and 12 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) closed campus or canceled classes in response to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month, according to NBC News.
JMU student body president Jessani Collier’s response was direct.
“I can say that that is unacceptable.”
But rather than let the situation overshadow the entire month, Collier hopes this news will spark action for equity and justice.
“It’s one thing to complain about something,” Collier said, “but it’s also a different thing to complain about something and then do something about it.”
With 26 days of Black History Month remaining, JMU’s Furious Flower Poetry Center is looking ahead. Founder Joanne Gabbin encouraged students to educate themselves and honor Black excellence through spoken and written word.
Celebrating Black excellence
Now more than ever, Gabbin said, it’s essential to recognize the Black experience.
“If we look very closely at what’s happening in this country, you find that African American poets are leading the other writers in this country in terms of the number of prizes, the number of awards,” Gabbin said. “It was very important to me to have our students, when they say they are getting good education, to make sure that the education is complete.”
When Gabbin came to JMU in 1985, she found that Black intellectuals weren’t often invited to share their knowledge on campus. Noticing a “hunger” for diversity, Gabbin got to work.
“I found that my [honors] students, and by extension my other students, had very little exposure to Black excellence,” Gabbin said. “There was a pretty homogenous kind of approach to culture.”
Gabbin held her first Furious Flower Poetry Conference featuring Black poets, novelists and scholars in 1994. This conference grew into the Furious Flower Poetry Center in 2004 and continues to operate as the first ever academic center for Black poetry in the U.S.
“It is especially important in this time when there are forces out there trying to curtail the kinds of information that we get to read about and learn about,” Gabbin said. “It stands as a marker of significance for me because it shows how desperately we need to have freedom in terms of what we are able to learn.”
Senior Jordanne Alexander said Black History Month should motivate students to take advantage of Furious Flower’s events. She said the Center is a “well of knowledge,” not only for poetry but for the whole Black experience.
“This is a great time now to start getting more involved with different poets and listen to what they have to say — listening to their work and engaging with it when you can,” Alexander said.
Alexander is the inaugural Carmen R. Gillespie fellow, which honors the JMU Women of Color organization founder and poet’s commitment to teaching Black poetry and culture. The Center is known more around the world than locally, Gabbin said, so Alexander is working to expand campus-wide awareness.
“I think that more people need to know about the Center because it’s a great well of knowledge for … not even just Black poetry, just like the Black experience in general,” Alexander said.
During the pandemic, the Center adapted its outreach by streaming virtual poetry readings on Facebook Live, which increased viewership “tenfold,” Gabbin said. On Feb. 16, the Center will welcome Virginia Tech associate professor of creative writing Khadijah Queen for its first in-person reading in two years.
Graduate English student Jessica Carter (’10) said reading and listening to Black poetry helps shape non-Black students’ understanding of Black history. She said it gives a personal, more complete picture of Black culture that historical archives may not provide.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity, both at the intersection of Black History Month and at a time when people can start gathering again — maybe,” Carter said. “It’s just this communication, this irreverent energy about and respect for people’s experiences and art.”
Carter’s work in the spring 2019 JMU X-Labs “Innovating the Archives” class helped produce a website encompassing an archive of materials relating to the first Furious Flower Poetry Conference. This led to the Center receiving a $2 million grant toward a project to develop “world-class archives” surrounding all of Furious Flower.
“That’s like a dream,” Gabbin said. “If I had dreamed any number, it may have been $200,000.”
When Black History Month gives way to Women’s History Month in March, Gabbin said Furious Flower plans to bridge the two with the virtual Furious Flower Collegiate Summit from March 3-4, featuring National Book Award Finalist and JMU alumna Amber McBride (’10).
Enacting change
Gabbin is part of President Jonathan Alger’s Task Force on Racial Equity and hopes to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into the campus without just giving “lip service” to the cause. As recommendations — like ensuring BIPOC students have access to scholarships and programs — are given to the administration, she said she’s optimistic about their work.
“What I have viewed is a lot of sincerity, a lot of earnestness and hard work around these issues,” Gabbin said.
Collier said she hopes the Black community will be “honored respectfully” and that JMU’s task forces have a responsibility to create concrete change rather than perpetual discussion.
“There’s a line between this, but it’s really important to cross from dialogue where we’re aware [and] create a conversation about it but also be respectful and also productive,” Collier said.
If recommendations are implemented, Gabbin said they’ll result in a “significant change” in Black culture at JMU.
But Gabbin wants critics to know that change takes time.
“I’m sure that many people are a little concerned about the time it takes to get something from idea into action or into practice, but it took a long time to make those things as bad as they are,” Gabbin said. “It’s gonna take a while to make them better.”
