“Celebrate. Educate. Preserve.”
It’s the tagline of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, founded by Joanne Gabbin. After 17 years as the Center’s executive director and 37 years as a JMU faculty member, Gabbin will retire this summer.
As the first ever academic center for Black poetry in the U.S., Gabbin said Furious Flower aims to celebrate Black literature.
“Furious Flower intends to make educational materials, videos and programs available that illuminate the field of Black poetry,” Gabbin said. “We want to preserve these materials, documents and audio-visuals that tell the story of Black poetry in this country and the world so that succeeding generations of scholars and poets may access them.”
Gabbin’s accomplishments aren’t limited to the founding of Furious Flower; she’s an English professor and has had a career as an author, teacher and director of the JMU Honors College from 1986-2005.
“[Gabbin] brought the study of Black literature to JMU,” assistant director of Furious Flower Lauren Alleyne said. “She focused on bringing speakers and professors to campus to show that, while JMU is a primarily white institution, it is a space where Black professionals, writers, professors, speakers and changemakers can come and be heard. I don’t think that atmosphere would have happened without her presence here.”
Gabbin said she’s always wanted to celebrate Black writing, which is why she founded Furious Flower. For her, it was a way to honor Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. The center is named after a line in Brooks’ poem, “The Second Sermon on the Warpland.”
Throughout her time as executive director, Gabbin has built Furious Flower from the ground up, but her favorite part, she said, has been the Furious Flower International Conference that is held every 10 years.
“[The Furios Flower International Conference] is the culminating experience for me and so many other poets who gauge the development of the field by what happens there,” Gabbin said. “Each conference reveals a new generation of talented and committed poets who will shape some of the most exciting developments in American literature.”
Alleyne said she enjoys being assistant director of Furious Flower because it allows her to see firsthand how Gabbin is constantly working to make her creation the best it can be. As Alleyne says, Gabbin didn’t merely influence Furious Flower — “she built it.”
“[Furious Flower] was a concept in her head for so long, and it was forged through her vision and relationships with Black poets,” Alleyne said. “Over the years, I think, she has created a space that is internationally known and respected. And, beyond respect, it’s loved by so many people, and I think that is quite an achievement.”
Although Gabbin is retiring, she’ll remain involved with JMU as a professor emeritus to the programs she’s represented: the Honors College, the African, African American and Diaspora Studies Center, JMU Libraries’ Special Collections and Furious Flower. A building just off the Quad was also renamed in honor of Gabbin and her husband, Alexander — an accounting professor — last year.
“I am retiring now because I am very confident that the work of the Center will be sustained,” Gabbin said, referring to Alleyne, who will take over Furious Flower later this year. “Not only have we identified a great successor … but we have received a grant to build a digital framework for the archive and support the programs of Furious Flower.”
Along with the grant for a digital framework, Gabbin said she has worked to establish an endowment for the Furious Flower Center and the center boasts a 27-year track record of being the first academic center solely devoted to Black poetry.
Gabbin said the connections she’s made with her students are some of her favorite memories of her time at JMU. As an English professor and former Honors College director, she’s connected with many students over the years and said teaching has given her the opportunity to “learn from her students as she exposed them to new knowledge.”
Gabbin said her greatest connections were with the honors students she directed and the women in the undergraduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. that she mentored.
“I am a lifelong learner,” Gabbin said. “Teaching always provided me with an opportunity to learn from my students as I exposed them to new knowledge. My connections with my students … provided me with my most meaningful memories. They truly are my legacy.”
