Freshman orientation, also known as FROG week or the 1787 Weeks of Welcome is in full swing, and as many returning students know, this can be one of the busiest, overwhelming, fun, informative and maybe even stressful weeks of the year.
The first week back to the fall semester sometimes feels as though it has a life of its own. It’s exciting to see all the new students moving in and incredible to reconnect with friends that haven't been seen all summer.
As a senior, this will be my fourth FROG week as a student. Returning this semester, I feel as though I’m some sort of veteran when it comes to getting back into the swing of things for a new school year. It’s taken me four years to perfect my back-to-school routine. Here are some of my tips for any students in need — first-year or otherwise — for surviving FROG week.
Hydration, hydration, hydration
It’s the end of August in Virginia, and it can get hot and humid. Drinking water is key to fighting off dehydration and overheating. This is my No. 1 tip — it’s important to stay hydrated while running all over the place, and it’ll make you feel more energized and ready to take on the day.
Talk to a new person every day
If you’re a freshman, this may be the first time you’re living with so many new people. Talking to a new face every day can help you branch out and really make connections with the people you’ll be living with for the next year. You can do this within your dorm, orientation activities, the dining halls and classes.
Say “Yes!”
There are many events around campus every day in the coming weeks that aren’t necessarily mandatory but can simply help ease the stress that sometimes accompanies FROG week. In previous years, there have been ice cream socials, magic shows, comedy nights and more. This year’s schedule includes the annual Student Org Night in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, where anyone can meet with representatives from across campus to learn more about getting involved in a variety of clubs and organizations. Block Party in the 'Burg is another tradition where students can explore downtown Harrisonburg and all the shops, restaurants and activities the city has to offer. If a friend or a new person in your hall asks to go, say yes — it could help reduce stress and strengthen new friendships.
Call home at the end of the week
Everyone is different, but toward the end of the week when the busyness starts to trickle down, you may start feeling homesick. You may start to miss family or friends back home, which is totally normal, and just hearing their voices can help. Take time to call back home and update them on the first week of the year.
Talk to your roommate(s) and RA
You and your roommate are going through the same situation, so if you start to feel stressed about this week and the start of college, ask your roommate to go on a walk to the dining hall or just to talk it all out. Don't forget that your resident advisors (RAs) are there for you, too. If you need someone to talk to but don't feel comfortable talking to a roommate, an RA is a great person to visit.
FROG week can be overwhelming to some with meeting new people, absorbing information and just trying to find your way around campus. The days can feel extremely long, and you might be low on sleep as well. It can seem like there’s so much to get done and, of course, the first days of class loom over the week.
It’s important to take a step back and relax. While the start of college and FROG week can seem daunting, remind yourself — and even those around you — that there are many other freshmen who feel the same way. No one is going through this alone.