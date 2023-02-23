Learn. Share. Illuminate.
This is the mission of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project (SVBHP) — a group of local historians, writers, artists, teachers, interested community members and descendants of Black Harrisonburg residents who recover and share resources about Black history in Harrisonburg.
The project started in 2013, and the official heritage center opened in 2018 outside of downtown Harrisonburg on Hill Street. Founding member and vice president of SVBHP Robin Lyttle, along with other executive board members, created a photo exhibit in partnership with the Friendly City Co-Op to visualize Black history in Harrisonburg.
The planning for the exhibit started in 2020 but when the pandemic hit, plans got put on hold and the exhibit didn’t officially open until June 2022, Lyttle said.
Titled “What has gone before … 1850-present,” the exhibit’s located in the cafe of the co-op and features nine prints of various notable Black people and landmarks that have majorly contributed to Harrisonburg’s history. All the photos are in black and white, except the most recent photo of Barber standing in front of the co-op.
Near what’s High Street today used to be thriving, predominantly Black neighborhoods, which consisted of mainly formerly enslaved people and their descendants, until the 1950s and ’60s when Harrisonburg’s Department of Housing and Urban Development declared eminent domain of all houses in the northeast part of the city, according to WMRA.
Lyttle said these residents were then relocated into smaller and poorer areas of Harrisonburg so that the city could build new housing where many Black families used to live. SVBHP founding member and current advisory board member Sharon Barber said once families were forced out of their homes, the city demolished them. Today, this period of time is known as “Urban Renewal.”
Barber lived on High Street during this period. She said she remembers being a girl and having strangers coming to her house and telling her mom they had to move out.
“I was 12 when my family had to move and I’ll always remember it,” Barber said. “We all went to this field north of my house and looked at all the houses torn down around us. I remember walking through this graveyard [of houses] and thinking, ‘This is where we’re going to live.’”
Barber said the memories of Black families being uprooted from their homes still sticks with her today, which is why she believes it’s important to learn about Harrisonburg’s Black history.
Working with the co-op, Barber and Lyttle wanted to bring attention to the Black history of Harrisonburg through photos. The exhibit features photos of emancipated slave William Strother’s house; DJ Lake & Co. 1885 atlases that identify African American families, churches and schools; members standing outside of Newman Insurance Offices and the Blue Circle’s headquarters; well-known chefs and caterers Savilla Toliver Vickers and Edna Toliver Rhodes; Savilla Vickers’ home; an aerial view of African American owned houses; the First Baptist Church and Parsonage, which was torn down to expand South Mason Street, formally known as Mason Drive; Jim and Joe Driver, who opened the first Mick-or-Mack store, a local grocery retailer chain that has since gone out of business, in Harrisonburg in 1931; and Barber outside of the co-op.
Lyttle said the co-op came to SVBHP asking them to put together the exhibit because the co-op itself is on property formerly owned by Black people and the staff wanted to honor that in some way. She added that displays like this are important because it’s important to know your history. Especially for older generations, Lyttle said, racial history is not often taught in schools, so it’s necessary for people to go out and learn about it themselves.
“We have to build trust among communities in the area,” Lyttle said. “We can’t move forward as a country or community without addressing racism. One of the main reasons we started [the exhibit] is to create a better understanding amongst people and to bridge those gaps among communities.”
General manager of the co-op, Steve Cook, said over email that his goal with the display is to give visitors a small glimpse at the Black history of Harrisonburg since many areas with Black residents were demolished during the urban renewal. He said he hopes visitors will then take what they’ve learned and go visit places such as SVBHP to become better educated on the history of the area.
“Many who have seen [the exhibit] have been surprised to learn the history but are grateful to learn the story,” Cook said over email. “It’s crucial to acknowledge the history of the community and to amplify these stories.”
While the photo display was a request from the co-op, Lyttle said she’s happy SVBHP had the opportunity to put together something like this. She said she hopes the photos will serve as a learning experience for community members who come and visit the co-op.
“I hope people come away with a better understanding of the contributions that the African American community has made to Harrisonburg,” Lyttle said. “It’s time to develop a better understanding of what came before us. It’s not pretty, it’s not easy, but at least we can learn from it so that history doesn’t repeat itself.”
Cook said over email that, as of right now, the exhibit will stay up continuously at the co-op. He said this so that as many people as possible can see it and learn about the history of Harrisonburg that’s so often erased.
“History is not just what you learn in school, it’s all around us,” Cook said. “You can learn more from listening to those who lived through those times and visiting the places where events took place. We need to remember what came before us.”