With celebrities like Demi Lovato and Lizzo recently making headlines warning of the toxicities of diet culture, making sure to celebrate International No Diet Day is the quintessential way to commemorate one’s own body positivity. International No Diet Day — held on May 6 — is a worldwide cheat day when one’s encouraged to accept their body and forgo any voluntary dietary restrictions for the day.
Listed below are four temptingly tasty, diet-free treats one can make at home — perfect for letting one’s inner child loose while observing the festivities of International No Diet Day.
Ice cream waffle sandwiches
Consisting of ingredients that likely already reside within one’s refrigerator, Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches are the ideal kooky college-student delicacy. With an easy prep time of only five minutes, these can be whipped up quickly before a No Diet Day-themed shindig or as a simple post-finals treat.
Ingredients:
Frozen waffles, thawed for 10 minutes
Vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream
Chocolate syrup
One tablespoon of sprinkles
Additional toppings of choice
Instructions:
While gathering ingredients, make sure to take the frozen waffles out of the fridge and let them thaw for about 10 minutes. After the waffles have softened, take two and set them aside. Scoop a large portion of vanilla ice cream, placing it flat on one of the waffles. Drizzle the ice cream with chocolate syrup, sprinkles and any other toppings one may want. Then press the other waffle on top, squeezing the ice cream between the two “buns.” Finally, top it off with whipped cream and any additional toppings.
Cupcakes in a cone
Perfect for outdoor, summer festivities, cupcakes in a cone are the ideal “walking dessert.” Combining the deliciousness of a cupcake with the portable nature of an ice cone, this recipe aims to create the perfect confectionary innovative for any on-the-go activities.
Ingredients:
One box of cake mix and the corresponding ingredients
12 ice cream cones
12 oz of preferred frosting
Sprinkles
Instructions:
After preheating the oven to 350 degrees, take a large bowl and whisk together the boxed cake mix. After the batter is done, take a 12-cup cupcake tin, placing one ice cream cone into each cup. Using a spoon, fill each cone with batter three-fourths of the way up. Next, let the cones sit in the oven for 20 minutes, letting them cool for another 20 minutes. Finally — after the cupcakes have cooled down — apply frosting with a piping bag or a butter knife.
Hot Cheeto crispy treats
A magnificently eccentric choice for International No Diet Day, hot cheeto crispy treats are so wrong that they’re right. Reminiscent of other controversial food combinations like spaghetti tacos, the only way to decide one’s opinion on hot cheeto crispies is to experience them in their flavor-melding glory. Be warned — this treat is not for the faint of heart.
Ingredients:
2 large bags of Hot Cheetos
3 tablespoons of butter
One 10-oz bag of miniature marshmallows
Instructions:
Open both bags of Hot Cheetos and crush the contents into smaller pieces. While doing this, melt butter in a saucepan over low heat, subsequently stirring in the bag of marshmallows. Keep stirring until the contents are fully melted. Then, stir in the Hot Cheetos. Continue stirring until the contents are fully mixed, then pour the final product into a baking pan. Press until the mixture is fully spread across the pan. Let it cool, cut evenly, and serve.
Apple pie taquitos
A recipe for the more experienced baker, these apple pie taquitos are a decadent treat one can bring to their No Diet Day gathering. Combining both American and Latin cuisine styles, these are a one-of-a-kind dessert that’ll impress anyone attending “No Diet” festivities.
Ingredients:
One 20-oz can of apple pie filling
12 medium-sized flour tortillas
1/4 cup of butter
1/2 sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, mixing together the sugar and cinnamon. After that, empty the can of pie filling onto a cutting board and slice the apples into smaller pieces. Take a flat tortilla and add a couple tablespoons of the filling into the middle. Tightly wrap the tortilla, making sure the filling doesn't spill out. Coat the outside of the taquito with melted butter, dipping it into the sugar and cinnamon mixture, and place the result into a baking dish. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas. Bake for 15 minutes until the taquitos are golden brown.
International National No Diet Day is an opportunity to let go of any dietary restriction and surrender any insecurity about body image. Doing so promotes body positivity and stresses the imperative nature of having fun with one’s food choices.
