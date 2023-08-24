Accepting a bedazzled crown and a bouquet of flowers would only be the beginning of Annie Mowery’s journey as a statewide pageant title holder.
Mowery, former JMU student and Yorktown native, was crowned the 2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug. 5. She is the third winner in the pageant’s history, as well as the youngest (21). And while competing at a statewide event may be daunting for some, Mowery was well prepared with seven years of experience in the field.
“My voice teacher was the one that got me into [pageantry], and he was the director of Miss Lancaster County,” Mowery said. “So then I decided to go for it, and I really loved it. I love the community that it builds and how many amazing people you get to meet.”
With the pageant’s mission to highlight the values of SERVE (scholarships, education, responsibility, volunteerism and empowerment), women representing cities in Virginia immerse themselves in the importance of community involvement and charity work over a week-long competition with interview, talent, evening gown and fitness and wellness stages, as well as onstage questions for finalists, according to Miss Virginia Volunteer’s website. Aside from the pageant’s advocacy, the social aspect of this event also shines through.
“One day you’ll be in rehearsal during pageant week, and the next thing you know, you’re in a salt spa for an hour just lounging and having fun,” Mowery said. “The friendships that you build are just really, really important. I came away with eight new friends from our division.”
Before her competition years, Mowery said she became familiar with the internal fulfillment of humanitarian activities, as her grandparents encouraged her to volunteer at many historic housing institutions to gain experience and friendships.
“I had been volunteering at historic houses since I was 8 years old,” Mowery said. “I grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and that’s a very community-centric area. Everyone really helps each other out, and it’s just a very community-driven place.”
Along with her continual volunteering at historic sites around Virginia, Mowery places a heavy emphasis on education and the joys of learning. She attended the University of Mary Washington for her first three semesters of college before becoming a scholar in residence at William and Mary, where she was a host student and helped with community outreach.
During the spring 2023 semester, Mowery continued her college course track at JMU, majoring in history with a minor in anthropology, while also involving herself in the campus community, she said, just as she did at William & Mary.
“I really enjoyed my experience overall at JMU,” Mowery said. “I joined Alpha Delta Pi, which I really loved, and that’s going to be continuing where I go next.”
Mowery will pause her undergraduate studies for the next academic year as she fulfills her responsibilities as Miss Virginia Volunteer. In June 2024, she will move on to compete at Miss Volunteer America. She said this time away from school will allow her to grow the pageant program before refocusing on her studies at Christopher Newport University, closer to her hometown and a better fit for her education path, Mowery said. As a first-generation college student, she said completing her undergraduate degree and putting her full effort into school is important to her.
As a component of the pageant process, Mowery founded a SERVE initiative, “Our Story: History for our Future,” which prioritizes sharing history in a truthful and authentic manner. She advocates for a method of teaching that exemplifies the human nature of our collective history.
“With my platform, really being able to pull from our history and making this as accurate and honest as possible, really helps us grow as a society and makes us more understanding of why we’ve come from where we’ve come from and how we can improve in the future,” Mowery said.
Mowery works as an archaeologist at the Fairfield Foundation in Gloucester County, southeast of JMU. Volunteers convene across the state to assist with preservation, archaeology and lab managing — interests that Mowery said she wishes to continue in the future.
Her ideal career is to oversee her own preservation consulting company, creating a team to work at underfunded sites that require preservation, archaeology or research to expand their programs.
Miss Virginia Volunteer only has three winners, but Mowery said her connections with these women — including Kate Clatterbuck, who was Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 — proved to be comforting and enjoyable. Clatterbuck was also a member of the inaugural class in 2021.
“What has been awesome to see is we started as a very small organization with few sponsors and no partners and, really in the last three years, have grown into an organization that’s partnering with people across the state,” Clatterbuck said.
A detailed schedule of events is implemented, with this year’s partnerships ranging from the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program in Bedford County to Youth of Virginia Speak Out about Traffic Safety, a statewide peer-to-peer driver safety education program.
As the previous Miss Virginia Volunteer, Clatterbuck knows firsthand the significance of the role. Through this shared experience with Mowery, Clatterbuck said she values the sisterhood they’re creating, and that the two formed a true friendship over the course of the summer.
“We really strive to find women who are just willing to open themselves up to opportunities,” Clatterbuck said. “Annie really stood out to me as we were getting closer to the competition as someone who was just really excited about what was changing for Miss Virginia Volunteer and really had a genuine, positive attitude about it.”
The pageant’s accepting atmosphere was a true incentive for Mowery’s participation, she said. Financial gain was not a priority, but rather encouraging women to find their passions and advocate for beneficial change.
“Some places, it’s really just about making money,” Mowery said. “And this [pageant has] a huge focus on our journey and our successes and how we can better empower women across the state.”
Along with the counsel from previous winners, Mowery said she received invaluable training from Helen McCracken, a professional pageant consultant and founder of Pageant Winner Consulting. With over a decade of experience, she coached Mowery during her time competing in Miss Virginia Volunteer. She said she was impressed by Mowery’s optimism and dedication to the pageant’s SERVE mission.
“Annie is a vibrant, good-hearted, service-oriented young woman,” McCracken said in an email to The Breeze. “Working with her was a very enjoyable experience. She is a hard worker, takes direction well and brings her open and outgoing personality to the table, even when timelines are short or pressure is high.”
McCracken said she values the preparation required and qualities enhanced through this event, including poise and self-confidence. She’s eager to see where Mowery’s volunteerism and pageant journey will take her, she added.
“Many pageant systems, like the Miss Volunteer system, emphasize a community service component and learning to give back through volunteerism, a quality I respect and believe to be useful for young women of today and tomorrow,” McCracken said. “Virginia is in good hands with Annie Mowery as Miss Virginia Volunteer.”