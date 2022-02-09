Due to the evolving work environment that fluctuates with each new COVID-19 wave, many students have taken on remote, at-home jobs after leaving school. Former JMU student Leif Jomuad took this to the next level, building a fully functioning recording studio in the basement of his family home.
Jomuad, who left JMU to pursue music full time, runs his self-made business out of the studio, recording music for himself and clientele.
Jomuad is a self-proclaimed “full-time music creator from [his] mom’s basement.” He runs his business out of the studio, where he produces tracks and records vocals from the basement. Jomuad also releases music himself, composing 2000s pop- and R&B-inspired songs under the moniker “LEIF.”
His fondness for music began in the Philippines before his family immigrated to the U.S. As a child, Jomuad told his kindergarten class he could play guitar and sing in a talent show even though he had no prior musical experience. He was forced to pick up the guitar and quickly realized he had a knack for it.
Jomuad’s passion for music continued, leading him to major in music with a concentration in music history and join JMU’s all-male a capella troupe, Exit 245. During his time with the group, Jomuad was music director, gaining experience booking studio sessions and gigs. To complete a major requirement, Jomuad interned at Sweet Spot Studio in Annandale, Virginia.
“Within a couple of weeks, they decided they wanted to hire me, and that was the first time I really realized, wow, I’m actually kind of good at this,” Jomuad said. “I started working on a lot of projects, from working with clients to songwriting for other artists … and really tried to climb the ladder in terms of meeting as many connections as possible.”
Jomuad ultimately decided to drop out of JMU and pursue a career as a full-time musician. Although he’d already begun to break into the industry, the pandemic gave Jomuad doubt about his “risky” choice of pursuing music. After repeatedly arriving home late from working in another studio, Jomuad’s parents offered him an opportunity for his own studio.
“We have a whole basement that’s completely just used as storage … My mom was like, ‘You’d have to pay rent there and pay for the bills and whatnot, but we will let you use that,’” Jomuad said.
Jomuad — with the help of his parents — renovated his family’s basement into a studio over the next three months. He saved money by completing construction himself, reconstructing the basement’s floor and walls and learning how to “acoustically treat” a room — placing sound-absorbing panels on the walls to ensure optimal recording quality. The space is now equipped with speakers, microphones and neon signs that read “breathe” and “good vibes.”
Jomuad’s business is named “Back House Studios,” which he said is “very fitting for the vibe” because his clients come in through the basement’s back door.
Jomuad said his clients appreciate the laid-back atmosphere he cultivated in the studio, with many JMU students pursuing Jomuad to produce their music. Some students discover him as the “grandfather music director” of Exit 245, with Jomuad promoting his services at various a cappella events. It typically takes him anywhere from four hours to a couple days to fully finish a song. He charges clients $55 per hour to track and mix their song and $50 to master the recording.
Last summer, freshman Grace Lastova — a member of the Bluestones, the “sister group” to Exit 245 — wrote a song called “Romanticize’’ on guitar. After being referred to Jomuad by the producer’s former co-members in Exit 245, Lastova visited Back House. The two collaborated to produce the song and added harmonies and a beat behind Lastova’s voice.
“I felt so authentically myself being in the studio, and I was so comfortable recording with [Jomuad],” Lastova said. She noted that she initially couldn’t sing the song without crying, but in the recording sessions with Jomuad, she got through the entirety of the song and felt “empowered.”
Jomuad has also produced for his former Exit 245 members. Freshman Devonte Garcia, the current music director of Exit 245, enlisted Jomuad to produce a cover of his parents’ wedding song, “Back At One” by Brian McKnight, as an anniversary gift. Garcia originally wanted the song to be consistent with the original’s soulful arrangement, but Jomuad convinced him to create an entirely new version of the song.
“The thing about Leif that I love is that he creates everything from the ground up. There’s nothing that he uses that is already made,” Garcia said, ultimately allowing Jomuad to add an “early 2000s flair” to the song.
Although Jomuad has formidable experience producing for outside clientele, he’s now focusing on his own music. He plans to release a new song every month — his most recent is a song called “Paradise,” released Jan. 31 through his independent music label, Back House Studios.
Jomuad has previous experience dealing with record labels, entering negotiations with both boutique and larger labels. He ultimately declined to sign with a label to avoid agreeing to a 360 deal — a contractual agreement where a record company is allotted a percentage from every revenue source an artist has, music related or not. According to Vice, these deals are notorious for limiting an artist’s chance to profit from their own work and outside business ventures.
“I’m able to represent myself without needing a label,” Jomuad said. “I am so pro-indie because it does work as long as you’ve built up your brand.”
Going forward, Jomuad plans on staying independent and moving to Nashville to make further connections in the music industry. While he said Back House Studios will stay intact in case he decides to work with his Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) constituency again, Jomuad says has a positive attitude and determined work ethic that allows him to thrive wherever he is.
“Do I want to blow up and be the next Bruno Mars or Billie Eilish or whatever?” Jomuad said. “Obviously, I feel like everyone wants that … But right now, just being able to have control of my life and be able to do what I really want to do, which is create music — that’s really my goal.”
