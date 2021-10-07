As many JMU students can attest, the Harrisonburg community is vast and vibrant, with on- and off-campus events being held at many times of day.
Even though JMU ranked 46th among the nation’s safest colleges, according to a 2018 study done by Alarms.org, students may feel urged to improve their safety habits as days become shorter with daylight saving time approaching. Here are five habits to take advantage of to improve your safety both on and off campus.
Travel in groups
While traveling alone is sometimes inevitable, “safety in numbers” is a tried and true adage. When attending a party or event, you should keep a “buddy” or person you can trust with you at all times. This way, you’re both able to watch out for each other.
If attending an event alone is unavoidable, make sure to let others know where you’re going and who you’re with in case anything goes awry. Sharing your location through apps like Life360 and Find My Friends is also a good idea. Additionally, JMU offers free safety escorts to any student feeling unsafe on campus.
Take precautions in your living space
College is often the first time people live on their own, making it an ideal time to begin implementing a precautionary routine in your living space. Make sure to always lock doors behind you, and never share the keys to your apartment to keep unexpected visitors out. You should also make sure to close your blinds after dark to ward off onlookers. Moreover, buying a safe for your room or apartment is a practical investment and can guard valuables from any visitors or roommates.
If you’re living off campus, apps like NextDoor and Neighbor can offer insight into your surroundings. The apps connect users with their neighbors to stay informed on crime or strange behavior going on nearby.
Take self-defense classes
For any students feeling vulnerable walking alone, attending a self-defense class is a surefire way to increase strength and confidence. Harrisonburg hosts a broad assortment of martial arts centers, with kickboxing classes offered at Edge Effect Fitness and jiu-jitsu taught at the Pressure Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy. These classes can provide a fun, effective workout and the chance to develop vital self-defense skills.
Post carefully on social media
Although posting on social media is a staple of the Generation Z lifestyle, doing so can have a downside. When someone posts their daily routine in real time, it can become easy for people to anticipate their next move.
Avoid posting anything that would make your living space identifiable or daily routine obvious. Leave out geotags and turn off location services in settings to steer clear of disclosing your location altogether. Removing followers you don’t know can also be helpful in order to eliminate anyone you don’t know or trust from accessing your personal information.
Take COVID-19 seriously
Even though 91.9% of JMU students and 88.3% of faculty are vaccinated, students should still be aware of COVID-19’s dangers. Even though the symptoms are markedly lessened, it’s still possible to contract COVID-19 while vaccinated. Keep tabs on who you’re interacting with: Check that they’re feeling alright and stay informed on their vaccination status before hanging out.
While implementing these habits into your everyday life can be tiresome, they can be imperative to your well-being on campus. Remember to have fun and get involved during your time at JMU but, as always, safety first.
