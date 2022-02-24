After recent tragedies in the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, many people have opened the door to talk, listen, be there for one another and offer hugs. In this time, it’s important to practice mindfulness to be fully present with others and yourself, help create wholesome connections and establish practices that benefit mental health.
In an interview with The Breeze, Donna Garber, counselor in residence at JMU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and academic adviser at the Hart School, shared her recommendations for how to care for your own mental health and others’.
Listen actively
Garber said that when someone needs to talk, it’s critical to listen and show empathy for them.
“Allowing the person with whom you’re speaking to feel heard [is] really important,” Garber said. “It helps to say, ‘I hear that you’re hurting,’ or, ‘I hear what you’re saying.’”
Parroting back what the person you’re talking to says clearly shows you aren’t just listening but hearing, processing and understanding their message.
Focusing on the person you’re talking to and silencing electronic devices is a way to minimize distractions and engage in the conversation. Additionally, maintaining eye contact and open, calm and nonthreatening body language can help foster a safe space where others feel heard.
Outside of these types of conversations, active listening can be a useful skill in other scenarios, according to Verywell Mind, which publishes physician-reviewed mental health information. Active listening can be a beneficial tool for understanding other perspectives in a relationship, finding a solution at work or meeting new people.
Normalize feelings
Validating emotions — both your own and others’ — is equally significant, Garber said. While it might seem easy to encourage happy thoughts and feelings, it’s helpful to display understanding and compassion and to give someone room to talk. Asking open-ended questions can allow the person to go beyond a simple “yes” or “no” and allow someone to open up more. At the same time, patience is key, and acting as a sounding board should be the listener’s primary role.
“[If someone’s feeling] overwhelmed or sad or angry, those are normal responses to the recent things that have happened in our community,” Garber said. “That’s not something that is shocking or anyway surprising … There’s something about finding out it’s OK, that it’s normal.”
Where to find help
Listening to others and providing support can make a big difference for their mental health, but it’s also important to understand your own limits and recognize when someone needs professional care, Garber said.
JMU’s Student Success Center (SSC) houses the Counseling Center, where students can walk in for appointments Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Counseling Center offers many services, including individual and group therapy, therapy animals and relaxation and art therapy spaces. Outside of the Center’s walk-in hours, there are 24/7 hotlines to call, like the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255), the Trevor Lifeline for LGBT Youth (1-866-488-7386) and the Crisis Text Line (Text “HOME” to 741741).
If a student needs additional therapy or counseling services, Garber said, the Counseling Center can provide a referral to JMU Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) — located just over 1 mile away from the Quad at 755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. There, students and other community members can receive more extensive therapy at an affordable service rate and schedule appointments that accommodate class and work schedules, Garber said.
Identify warning signs
When someone is experiencing depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or other forms of mental distress, it may be hard to know how to respond. For example, Garber said, depression can display itself differently in different people.
“We picture someone in the corner crying all the time, but that’s not [always] what it’s like,” she said. “A telltale sign is someone who’s not usually angry being angry, acting out.”
Garber also said that if you notice a friend not going out as often or falling out of their established routine, that can be an indicator that they’re struggling with their mental health. Habitually missing classes and changes in appetite, sleep, exercise or personal hygiene are all signs to look out for. Whether you’re talking to a best friend or a person you don’t know as well, it can be valuable to ask questions about these behaviors.
“It’s OK to ask what’s going on, and ask if you can help them,” Garber said.
Practice self-care and self-love
It’s important to be present and lend a helping hand when someone else is in need, but self-care is equally imperative. It’s OK for the listener in one situation to be heard in another scenario, Garber said. “It’s important for you to take a step back and say, ‘I need to take care of me, too,’” Garber said. “When we’re caring for people, there’s only so much we can give.”
Activities like reading a book, meditating, spending time with friends and taking a long walk outside — anything that brings you joy and makes you feel comfortable and safe — are examples of how to engage in self-love and are “the primary thing[s] that we all need to be mindful of,” Garber said.
Practicing and implementing these skills can take time to develop, but they can serve as a toolbox when caring for yourself and others.
“I think one of the most important things we can say in all of this … is that what we’re experiencing and feeling right now is completely understandable,” Garber said. “If you’re feeling this way, it’s OK and there are people to listen.”
