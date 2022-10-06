When most students move off campus, it’s an exciting and new adventure. However, many students are plagued with the responsibility of furnishing their apartments.
This burden leaves some without furniture for weeks or months into the semester. Many don’t have the time or resources to buy brand new pieces for their homes. While some students go directly to a furniture store, that may not be the best option for everyone. Here are some cheaper places to look for your next home or apartment furniture purchase.
Buy Nothing
A Facebook group called Buy Nothing has made its way to Harrisonburg in the past few years. Anyone can apply to join from their respective locations, and whoever joins can buy and sell furniture at low prices. Most of the time, buyers are simply asked to pick up the item they’re purchasing. There are two groups for Harrisonburg — East and West — depending on which part of town you reside in. Here, students can buy secondhand items and contribute to their community.
Mercy House
Harrisonburg’s filled with thrift stores. Most students go to them for fashion and secondhand apparel, but there are secret furniture finds — if you know where to look. At Mercy House, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless in a varety of ways, you can find men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, but the main find at Mercy House is its selection of good quality secondhand furniture. Not only can you get all your thrifting needs done here, you can also feel good about giving back to the community.
Goodwill
Additionally, Harrisonburg’s home to Goodwill locations on both sides of town. Goodwill, throughout the U.S., has helped communities as a secondhand store; here, people can donate and buy conveniently. The biggest downside of these stores is that since they’re so popular, you may have a harder time finding exactly what you’re looking for. While you may not find quite what you need at Goodwill, you’ll find yourself leaving with something you didn’t know you needed, making it another great option for secondhand items.
Gift and Thrift
Gift and Thrift is a bit farther away from campus and closer to Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), but it’s worth it. The price point’s slightly higher but still affordable, as all items are donated. Here, you can find everything in an organized manner, compared to other thrift stores; the staff here will always welcome you and help with whatever you need.
Gabe’s
If secondhand items aren’t your thing and you want something new, Gabe’s is a great option. Unlike thrift stores, Gabe’s has an established stock of items. Since furniture here is new and unused, expect to pay a bit more. The biggest benefit of a department store like Gabe’s, though, is you’re almost guaranteed to find something you’re looking for.
Although it can be difficult to furnish a living space, it isn’t completely unmanageable. These options are affordable and accessible to students. Be sure that when looking for off-campus housing, you note whether the locations you’re interested in are furnished.
While it may seem easiest to order a sofa or table on Amazon or something similar, buying secondhand gives directly back to your community. Affordable furniture is a stressor you shouldn’t have to worry about — so stave off those worries by thrifting your next items.
Contact Abigail Elia at eliaat@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.