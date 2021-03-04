For whatever reason gluten has been cut out of one’s life, filling that carb void can be challenging. Feeling stuck with limited ingredients to choose from may lead many to run repeatedly through their roster of meals. In reality, there are hundreds of recipes on the internet that feature gluten-free alternatives and can be tastier than the original.
Listed below are gluten-free recipe options— one for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and a snack — for the person struggling to bring variety back into their day and satisfy that gluten craving.
Breakfast wraps
These breakfast wraps are quick, easy to travel with on early mornings and reheatable. This recipe allows for a gluten- and dairy-free breakfast recipe that cooks up 14 “burritos.”
Ingredients:
12 eggs, scrambled
1 pound breakfast sausage, browned, crumbled and drained
16 ounces diced hash browns, cooked
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 onion, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 green pepper, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
14 gluten- and dairy-free tortillas (Mission brand is recommended)
Instructions:
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add the onion and stir. Once the onion becomes translucent, add the diced peppers. Stir occasionally until tender. Then, add scrambled eggs, hash browns and ground sausage. Mix well. If eating immediately, warm the soft tortillas in the microwave and serve with the burrito mixture and optional toppings. If freezing to enjoy later, allow the egg mixture to cool. Then, transfer to tortillas, roll them into a burrito and place them in aluminum foil. Freeze in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. When one’s ready to eat the frozen breakfast burritos, place them in the microwave and heat for two minutes. Optional: Garnish with salsa and dairy-free sour cream.
Chipotle Sweet Potato Burrito Bowls: lunch
An easy and light lunch option, these bowls are filling and full of nutritional value. Taking anywhere from 25-35 minutes to make, they’ll be worth the extra effort.
Ingredients:
2 large sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), diced (about 6 cups)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
Rice or cauliflower rice
Black beans or pinto beans
Lettuce
Fresh cilantro
Avocado or guacamole
Salsa or pico de gallo
Instructions:
For the sweet potatoes: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, stir together the sweet potatoes and olive oil. Sprinkle the potatoes with chili powder, chipotle chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir to coat. Spread seasoned sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.
For the burrito bowls: Spoon rice or cauliflower rice, roasted sweet potatoes and beans into a bowl. Add one’s favorite toppings, such as lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, peppers or corn. Drizzle with salsa or guacamole.
White Chicken Chili: dinner
This recipe uses only five ingredients and takes a whopping 15 minutes to prepare and cook. It’s a great option for someone with little time on their hands. A tasty recipe with lots of room for possible variations, one can’t go wrong with this meal.
Ingredients:
6 cups chicken stock
3 to 4 cups cooked shredded chicken
2 15-ounce cans beans of choice, rinsed and drained
2 cups (16 ounces) salsa verde
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Optional toppings: diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, chopped red or green onions, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips
Instructions:
Stir together the chicken stock, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin in a large pot. Cook on high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain the simmer. Serve garnished with one’s favorite toppings.
S’mores Bars: dessert
Who doesn’t love s’mores? If one answers “Me,” don’t panic. There are tons of other recipes online for hundreds of delicious gluten-free desserts, but I doubt one won’t enjoy this savory recipe.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/3 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum
3/4 cup gluten-free graham cracker crumbs
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Five 1.55-ounce Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars
1 1/2 cups Marshmallow Fluff
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a 9-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, xanthan gum, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar mixture and mix until combined. Transfer half the batter to the baking dish and spread evenly over the bottom. Layer the chocolate bars over the pressed dough and spread the marshmallow evenly over the chocolate. Carefully spread the remaining batter over the top of the marshmallow spread. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool in pan before cutting.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Balls: snack
These healthy, vegan and gluten-free protein balls are a fan favorite. Taking only 10 minutes to prepare, they’re easy to throw together and travel with for an on-the-go midday snack.
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
1/4 cup maple syrup or honey
2-to-3 tablespoons nut milk or other milk of choice
2 tablespoons ground flax seeds and/or chia seeds
Instructions:
In a large mixing bowl, combine the rolled oats, ground flax seeds and/or chia seeds if using any. Add peanut butter and maple syrup to the bowl. Stir or work it with hands until well combined. Add two to three tablespoons of nut milk if too dry or crumbly. Fold in chocolate chips. Cover and let the mixture chill in the fridge for 20 minutes. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a spoon or one’s hands, form the dough into balls. Freeze for 20 minutes, then transfer the peanut butter balls to an airtight storage bag or container. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks or freezer for two months.
Gluten-free cooking can be challenging, but it can also be exciting and motivating to find new recipes and gain experience in the kitchen. As college students, many are just branching out and learning new skills in the kitchen, but it’s rewarding to see the final result on the plate.
