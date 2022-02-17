There are many notable first strides for Black history, students and communities at JMU. During this month especially, Black History Month, these achievements by Black faculty, students and alumni deserve to be celebrated.
While JMU has made strides in its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in the past few years, the university is still a primarily white institution (PWI) and has its fair share of shortcomings.
In most areas of JMU, there’s a large gap in the number of Black faculty members compared to white faculty members. This gap in professors of color can be especially seen in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. As of fall 2020, it’s the least diverse college on campus, with only 8.47% of full-time instructional faculty being people of color, according to the JMU Office of Institutional Research.
Below is a list of Black firsts at JMU. These and other firsts can be found on the JMU’s website, where undergraduate students Zaria Heyward (’20) and Qyaira Colbert (’20) have created a complete timeline.
The collective project was created for a fall 2019 course, “Black Studies and Black Spaces,’’ under the African, African American and Diaspora Studies minor. It’s been taken up by graduate student Megan Medeiros (’21) with editorial oversight by professors Mollie Godfrey, Besi Muhonja, Mary Beth Cancienne and Dolores Flamiano.
First known Black female graduate, Sheary Darcus Johnson
After growing up in the area and attending Harrisonburg High School, Sheary Darcus Johnson decided to come to JMU in 1966, where she majored in library sciences and was a member of the concert choir and the library services fraternity, she said to The Breeze for a 2020 article.
Darcus Johnson became JMU’s first Black female student, then the school’s first Black female graduate in 1970. She achieved another first when Justice Studies Hall — previously Jackson Hall — was renamed after her in 2021, making her the first Black JMU student to have a building in their name, according the timeline.
First Black Greek-lettered organization chartered at JMU
Delta Sigma Theta was founded in 1913 at Howard University, a historically Black university, with a mission of supporting the local community through volunteering at local soup kitchens and with organizations like Adopt a Highway. With a charter granted in 1971, Delta Sigma Theta became the first Black Greek-lettered organization at JMU, then called Madison College.
The sorority is still present at JMU today and is housed in the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS). Along with helping the community, Delta Sigma Theta focuses on member development, public service and helping the Black community. The sorority holds meetings covering topics such as dealing with stress from school and how to support each other as Black women. The group also regularly volunteers with events like 5Ks, winter clothes drives and awareness events for sickle cell disease, which affects one in 13 Black individuals.
First director of CMSS, Byron Bullock
When CMSS was founded in 1985, Byron Bullock became the first director of the Center. In this position, he established the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day at JMU, the JMU Academy for the Academic Achievement and Development of African American Males and the JMU Female Institute for Learning and Development. The JMU Male Academy and the Female Institute are summer programs offered by CMSS that provide students who are ninth to 12th graders the opportunity to live and learn on a college campus for two weeks. The programs aim to enrich the students’ academic and social development, according to the CMSS website.
Although he’s no longer the CMSS director, Bullock helped make the Center into what it is today and has helped fulfill its mission, stated on its website, of supporting an “inclusive campus through dialogue, leadership experiences and cultural celebrations beyond the classroom that honor and value diverse identities."
First alumni affiliate chapter, the JMU Black Alumni Chapter
The first alumni affiliate chapter at JMU, the Black Alumni Chapter (BAC), was founded in 1990. BAC states on its website that its goal is to support the university in recruiting and retaining Black students and to foster positive relationships between Black students and alumni.
The chapter also focuses on creating a lasting relationship between the school and alumni, according to the website. In its efforts to support the school and its students, BAC has established a scholarship fund for incoming freshmen.
First Black poetry center, the Furious Flower Poetry Center
English professor Joanne Gabbin first got the idea for the Furious Flower Poetry Center from the Furious Flower Poetry Conference, which she organized in 1984 as a way to honor poet Gwendolyn Brooks.
After a second conference in 2004, the Furious Flower Poetry Center was chartered as an academic center at JMU. Opening in 2005, it became JMU’s — and the nation’s — first academic center for Black poetry.
Since 2005, the Center has continued to grow and promote the inclusion and visibility of Black poets. As a way to achieve its goal of promoting Black poetry, the Center has donated its archives to JMU Special Collections.
Furious Flower has recently been granted $2 million by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This grant will provide the Center with resources for archival description, digital preservation and global access to Furious Flower’s archive.
First Black male associate provost, David Owusu-Ansah
Before he became the first Black male associate provost in 2019, David Owusu-Ansah was the first Black graduate director in JMU’s Department of History, where he helped run the graduate school and, per his bio, is the director of the summer program in Ghana and a professor that focuses on modern Africa.
As associate provost, Owusu-Ansah said he wanted to provide collaboration and coordination within academic affairs and across campus.
Owusu-Ansah is also the chairman of the Provost Diversity Council and is a representative on the University Diversity Council. In these roles, he’s responsible for promoting academic programs, policies and activities that will enhance diversity and cultivate inclusivity at JMU. A detailed look into Owusu-Ansah’s work with the Provost Diversity Council can be found in the Council’s year-end report.
He’s also involved with President Jonathan Alger’s Inclusion Task Force, which involves guiding, recommending and advocating for academic affairs with the senior leadership team.
Owusu-Ansah will be stepping down from his position as associate provost for diversity at the end of this spring semester. He said he’ll be stepping down now because of the creation of DEI leaders in every college on campus.
In a Nov. 10 article for The Breeze, he stated in an email: “We have done a wonderful job and opened doors for the inclusion of many others to help with academic affairs diversity. In a way, the work has deepened, and after three years in the role of Associate Provost, it is only fair that I step back.”
First building named for a Black couple, Gabbin Hall
Both Gabbin and her husband, Alexander Gabbin, have achieved firsts at JMU: Joanne is the founder of the Furious Flower Poetry Center and was the first Black female director of the Honors College. Alexander became the first Black male director of accounting in 1994.
While both have made long-lasting achievements throughout their own respective careers, the two are now the first Black couple to have a building named after them.
In 2021, it was decided with recommendation from the Campus History Committee that Maury Hall would be renamed Gabbin Hall after Joanne and Alexander as a way to honor their contributions to JMU.
While this isn’t a complete list of every Black first at JMU, it’s a highlight of some of the biggest ones. Readers can find the comprehensive project on JMU’s website.
