For first-generation students, the tradition of Family Weekend can present more obstacles than reunions. While the annual event is typically a time to see parents, siblings and other relatives for the first time since the school year began, and it can provide a much-needed change of pace as students’ workloads grow as the semester goes on, Family Weekend doesn’t have the same impact for first-gen Dukes.
First-generation students — those who are the first in their family to go to college and/or whose parents did not complete a four-year degree — often have family backgrounds that include low incomes, according to Psychology Today, which makes the cost of planning a visit to campus and the inevitable expenses spent on gas, food and lodging add up quickly.
“A lot of us first-gen students, we’re not going to ask our parents to come,” Signira Chisley-Strickler, a senior justice studies major, said. “We know that they can’t afford it, or they just don’t have the time.”
As of Sept. 25, hotels were either sold out, expensive, far from campus or a combination of such factors. In a search on Hotels.com for one room in Harrisonburg for a two-night stay, the cheapest lodging result is a room for Econo Lodge Woodstock for $100 per night, or $221 total, and it’s nearly 40 miles away from campus. When searching for the closest hotels to downtown Harrisonburg, the best option presented is Red Roof Inn Staunton, which is 21.1 miles away and costs $149 per night at $334 total for Family Weekend.
With prices like these, visiting campus for Family Weekend could be a strain, one Chisley-Strickler said her family of nine try to avoid by staying with her in her off-campus housing. Nevertheless, she said, that’s a lot of people to fit in one place, not even including her roommates.
An ‘isolating’ experience
Despite this, Chisley-Strickler said she was determined to have her family visit this year, as they’ve never attended Family Weekend before — this is her senior year and final opportunity to participate in the festivities as a student. As a Centennial Scholar and member of the Honors College, Chisley-Strickler said she plans to bring her family to events hosted by the two programs but doesn’t understand the purpose of the annual tradition as a whole — that’s why she hasn’t told her relatives about it in years past.
“I don’t know what Family Weekend is for,” Chisley-Strickler said. “This would be our first Family Weekend together and … other than Centennial and Honors, I don’t know what we are supposed to do.”
Sunshine Brown, a sophomore elementary education major, said it’s often easier for her to go home to visit her tribe — the Upper Mattaponi, one of the original Native American Powhatan tribes, is “the most important thing” to her — in Richmond than it is for them to see her in Harrisonburg. Her loved ones would rather come on a less crowded weekend when lodging in the area isn’t as expensive or filled up, she added.
Brown’s friends included her in last year’s Family Weekend events, so she said she hasn’t experienced any negative impact on her mental health from not having people from home visit. However, she did say being a first-gen student can be “isolating” and tiresome while balancing academics, clubs and employment to maintain scholarships and support herself when that may not be the case for other students.
Furthermore, Brown said she wasn’t able to return home as frequently as her peers during her freshman year.
“All of my friends, they would go home all the time, and I was here because I wanted to stay here,” Brown said. “I wanted to adjust because college was just so new to me, but it seemed like everybody else was constantly with their families and constantly going home … I guess college wasn’t as big of [an] adjustment for them, because they had parents who had gone through it before and siblings, but for me, it was a whole new experience.”
Brown said she plans on going home to Richmond to visit her tribe for this year’s Family Weekend. She now has a car on campus that she was able to afford by working throughout high school, though that means the cost of transportation back and forth falls on her. Chisley-Strickler expressed similar sentiments, saying first-gen students like her and Brown “make the time and we drive home” when it’s not as feasible for their families.
Mixed emotions
On the other hand, Madison Roakes, a freshman psychology major, said her mother’s visiting her this weekend. As a first-gen student, Roakes said there have been times when parental guidance or resources would’ve helped, but no one in her family has finished college and she hasn’t had time to find support on campus due to her time commitment with the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs).
“This is like the freshman thing anyway, to feel like you don’t know what you’re doing but everyone else does. As a first-generation student, that’s 10 times amplified,” Roakes said. “There’s a bunch of traditions that colleges do or a bunch of terms that are universally used at college, and I don’t know any … It’s very much been just a trying-to-figure-out-everything-on-my-own kind of thing, and it’s been very overwhelming.”
While Roakes said her mom would like to visit her more often, that means requesting time off work and spending money on gas — two things she can’t afford often as the sole source of income for the family. However, Roakes plays the flute in the MRDs, and the Oct. 1 football game will be a chance for her mom to see her perform in the band, and she said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her mom over the course of the weekend.
“I hope that even though I’ve only been here for a month and some change, I can really feel myself growing as a person already,” Roakes said. “I just really hope that my mom can kind of see that [and] that I’m kind of doing well being able to be on my own, even though as a first-generation [student], it’s all a lot.”
With football being such a big event for Family Weekend, Chisley-Strickler said she encouraged her mom to buy tickets for the game, but that’s something she’ll have to miss out on.
“Sometimes it’d be a little sad seeing everybody else with their parents and everybody’s parents [are] all in JMU apparel, and they’re gonna go watch the football game together and they’re gonna do all this nice stuff,” Chisley-Strickler said. “Football tickets are $30. I told my mom … how much the tickets were and she was like, ‘I’m not paying $30 for a football ticket for each of us’” — an estimated expense of over $200 when including Chisley-Strickler’s whole family.
More resources
For first-gen students, Family Weekend brings a variety of emotions and circumstances, though one thing rings true for all about their experience at JMU: more resources and guidance are needed.
“When you don’t have a family member who already knows what’s going on, that’s a huge, impactful thing to go through on your own,” Brown said. “It’s helped me become more independent, I would say, than my peers and more suited for adult life, but it’s exhausting.”
As of this fall, the Student Success Center houses the Center for First-Generation Students, a lounge space where TORCH (Together Obtaining Resources for College Help) — a student-run organization to help first-generation, low-income students — holds its meetings and first-gen students can relax with their peers, Chisley-Strickler said. Additionally, JMU announced Sept. 14 that a $1.4 million grant will “provide financial and other support” for 22 science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) majors from first-gen, low-income backgrounds beginning in 2023.
Brown suggested JMU create tutorials for first-gen students to navigate filing for financial aid or completing a housing contract and that the university should implement a committee or group of peer representatives to assist them as they transition to college.
Chisley-Strickler said she had four first-gen friends from her freshman year drop out due to a lack of resources and support and has been working to improve the first-gen student experience on campus through TORCH. She hopes to make change on a national level in the U.S. Senate one day, she said.
“I think that it’s really great that everybody wants to know about first-gen … I love what the faculty and staff are doing on campus to learn more,” Chisley-Strickler said. “I think it’s very important that student voices are shared … I feel like if you want change, and you want to know what’s going on and how to help first-gen, you got to start with the students.”
Avery Goodstine contributed to this report.