After finding his way into the spotlight as Billie Eilish’s producer and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, also her brother, released his own debut album. The album, “Optimist,” came out Oct. 15. Due to his involvement with Eilish’s discography, Finneas has established a decently sized fanbase and received eight Grammy awards, including Producer of the Year and Album of the Year, all before the release of his first album.
In an interview with V-Man, Finneas said he took inspiration from a variety of different places for this album.
“It’s an album about my world experience, my life experience — it’s an introspective body of work,” Finneas said in the interview. “[It’s about] the things I was scared of as a kid, and the things I’m scared of as an adult, and how they’re connected.”
Despite the title, “Optimist” has a somewhat pessimistic feel. Tracks like “The Kids Are All Dying” and “Love is Pain” discuss the negatives of life in general. “The Kids Are All Dying” seems to call out other artists for being insensitive. During the chorus, he asks, “How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?” Along with calling out other artists, Finneas holds himself accountable — throughout the bridge of the song, he acknowledges that he’s privileged. However, he also acknowledges that he’s trying to use his privilege to make the world better: “I’d tried picking a cause but I got confused.” This lyric seems to insinuate that society has too many issues to fix.
“Love is Pain,” on the other hand, exemplifies the idea that death is inevitable: “We go through life, we play pretend/ Act like it doesn’t have to end.” In the third verse, Finneas writes about how he has dreams about the death of his parents. Though it might be dark to think about, Finneas is right. That’s why we have to live life to the fullest, which he discusses in track four, “Only A Lifetime.” While it’s a piano ballad, “Only A Lifetime” is definitely one of the more positive tracks on the album. Finneas makes the same point as he did in “Love is Pain,” however, he takes a different approach. During “Only A Lifetime,” he makes his point by encouraging the listener to live their life to the fullest: “Don’t waste the time you have/ Waiting for the time to pass.”
Along with writing songs about a pessimistic view of life in general, Finneas also pens a few tracks focusing on the downsides of fame. “Happy Now?” references the fact that he has everything he’s dreamed of — fame, money and writing songs for a career — but he still isn’t happy. He writes, “Nothing feels better than buying love/ When push comes to shove, I’m lonely.” This lyric suggests that even though he seems to have everything, he still doesn’t feel fulfilled. With the use of the phrase “buying love,” it seems that he feels his friendships aren’t real.
Another track that notes the issues of fame is “Medieval.” In one of the more upbeat tracks on the album, he tackles the concept of cancel culture. Finneas first played this song in full on an Instagram livestream in September 2020. Finneas writes: “They’re gonna tear you from your pedestal/ It’s almost inevitable.” Cancel culture is undoubtedly a current issue that plagues famous people specifically. At all times, they have to be careful of what they say and do.
“Optimist” also includes three singles: “A Concert Six Months From Now,” “The 90s” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” The topic of “The ’90s” most fits the rest of the album because of its direct mention of feelings of nostalgia and “missing simpler times.” However, “A Concert Six Months From Now” isn’t necessarily out of place — there are a few songs on the album that discuss relationship issues as well, such as “Hurt Locker.” Specifically in “A Concert Six Months From Now,” Finneas describes an on-again, off-again relationship in which he asks: “I’m tired of being your ex / can I take you out to a concert six months from now?”
The third single, “What They’ll Say About Us,” discusses a slightly different topic, but it’s similar enough that it doesn’t feel out of place. It goes into depth about Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s battle with COVID-19. In an interview with The Talk, Finneas said that he didn’t personally know Cordero — however, he followed his wife, Amanda Kloots, on social media. Kloots documented her thoughts and feelings while Cordero was in a coma with COVID-19. Finneas dedicated “What They’ll Say About Us” to Cordero after his death.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Finneas said he visualized the song as someone talking to their loved one in a hospital bed. In the song, he vaguely mentions the Black Lives Matter protests from June 2020, singing, “We’ve got the time to take the world/ And make it better than it ever was.” While the topic of this song is sorrowful, it’s also one of the more inspirational and motivating tracks on the album.
Overall, the album has quite a heavy feeling to it. However, there are a decent number of more positive tracks mixed throughout, so it doesn’t feel like too much. Finneas also finishes the album with the track “How It Ends,” which is the poppiest, most upbeat song on “Optimist.” In closing out the album, Finneas writes: “If you wanna dance again/ You can dance again.” The track has a general “things will get better” sense, which is a satisfactory way to close a darker, bleak album.
As Finneas’ debut, “Optimist,” undeniably displays his vocal and production skills. Each song on the album sounds different, yet cohesive. After listening to this album, it doesn't come as a surprise that Finneas is already an eight-time Grammy winner. It’s an exceptional debut album and will likely kickstart Finneas’ successful career.
