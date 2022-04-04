Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so beware of spoilers ahead.
Much like his victims, Morbius' cinematic debut has the life completely sucked out of it.
In a race against time to cure his nondescript rare blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) performs an experimental procedure that turns him into a vampire. “Morbius” had big shoes to fill coming out of the gate being the first Marvel movie to premiere after “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” One’s a fan-favorite movie boasting three Spider-Men; the other, a spin-off focused on an obscure Spider-Man villain … with no Spider-Man.
Since Sony can’t fully commit to making the living vampire a definitive bad guy, “Morbius” ends up with the same general plot as “Venom”: The protagonist is cursed with superhuman abilities that drive him to kill people. After killing a few people — although the violence isn’t shown — he’s now fully aware of how his powers work. The antagonist with a slightly worse moral compass gets his hands on the exact same powers, and it’s up to the hero to stop him in a CGI mess. That’s the entire movie.
The only thing that separates “Morbius” from “Venom” is that “Venom” is one of those movies that’s so bad it’s fun. “Morbius,” frankly, isn’t. As Sony plans to make a Morbius and Spider-Man crossover in the future, this could’ve been a great opportunity to explore a conflicted villain that audiences could sympathize with. Instead, he’s an anti-hero that has no development and randomly wants to kill Spider-Man at the end.
With the amount of CGI in this movie, the special effects go a long way. Leto’s face transforms drastically into his vampiric form, and rather than cutting away from a human and cutting back to a vampire, the film doesn’t shy away from showing that transition on screen. The process of turning into a ghoulish vampire looks about as natural as it can, given the circumstances. Morbius has a wispy ethereal effect surrounding him when he moves. While it’s unclear what that has to do with his powers or how the injection of bat DNA makes him look wispy, it’s an interesting visual and gives audiences something to look at during scenes that otherwise fall flat.
Jared Leto isn’t at his worst in this film. He seems to be trying his best to play a half-baked character that behaves inconsistently from scene to scene. He’ll go from being a man beaten down all his life by his illness, hanging on by a thread, to the standard quippy Marvel superhero.
Morbius’ counterpart, Milo (Matt Smith), has almost no character outside of the fact that he suddenly decides to become a serial killer once he gains powers. Any attempt to make the two characters interesting or original in any way are painfully obvious. One scene in particular shows the villain, Milo, murder five police officers in a subway station, then he proceeds to dance for absolutely no reason. No amount of random dancing can fix the fact that no kid will ever want to dress up as Milo for Halloween.
Adria Arjona gives an honest performance as Martine Bancroft whenever the movie will let her. “Morbius” felt so eager to underuse this character that she was knocked over, hit her head and wound up in a coma for about 30 minutes of the film’s runtime. When she wakes up, she immediately goes from an interesting character with her own identity to the obligatory female love interest and is given no other purpose. After this, she gets unceremoniously killed off, though there are hints at the end that she became a vampire and will probably come back in a sequel. As enticing as more screen time for Martine sounds, it might be better to just forgo a potential “Morbius 2.”
Another highlight of this movie is that unlike recent releases that have a tendency to reach run times of two and a half to three hours, “Morbius” is relatively short at an hour and forty four minutes. This unfortunately means that the pacing runs at breakneck speeds. The film is so afraid to stop that one scene could have four new developments. For example, two characters close to Morbius die within two minutes of each other, which doesn’t allow time to make us care about these characters while they’re alive or for the main character to care that they’re dead.
The greatest shortcoming of “Morbius” is something that can’t be blamed on the shoddy dialogue, bizarre pacing or Jared Leto. The true problem is its very inception. It’s clear that “Morbius” wouldn't exist if Sony weren’t riding on the coattails of Disney and Marvel Studios’ very profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Having such an expansive connected universe can be an opportunity for otherwise D-list superheroes, such as Moon Knight — whose Disney+ series premiered on March 30 — to gain a more mainstream following. These less popular characters would never get their time in the spotlight without the help of a popular franchise behind them. However, “Morbius” is perfectly content with shoehorning its way into the MCU rather than a movie in its own right.
The final verdict? If audiences are only watching this for a post-credits scene, it’s best not to even bother.
