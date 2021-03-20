Time and time again, the film and television industry has proved itself to be an overwhelmingly male-dominated workforce. With men stealing the spotlight in front of the camera and behind the scenes, it’s important to take the time to include and celebrate the diverse women of the entertainment industry. Here are eight shows one can watch during Women’s History Month that put women center-stage.
“Pose” (2018-2021)
Set in New York City, “Pose” shines the spotlight on ’80s underground LGBTQ ball culture. Various LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming people compete in themed “balls,” combining the arts of dance, fashion and overall attitude and flair to win coveted titles and trophies for their “House,” or chosen family.
Blanca (MJ Rodriguez), an Afro-Latina trans woman, and her chosen family fight for their House’s honor through glamorous ball competitions while navigating the gritty reality of the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the late ’80s. With the third and final season debuting this May, “Pose” is a must-watch show to screen during Women’s History Month, with trans women of color finally being given the representation they rightfully deserve. Viewers can watch “Pose” on Netflix and FX.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017-)
Based on the acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name, “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells the story of Offred (Elizabeth Moss), a woman living in the dystopian society of Gilead, where she’s captured and made a “handmaid” due to her fertility, forcibly impregnated by society’s elite.
The series follows Offred and her fellow handmaids as they long for freedom, eventually defying the totalitarian rule of Gilead and starting a revolution. “The Handmaid’s Tale” should be required watching for Women’s History Month, with the horrors of the patriarchy emphasized by using real-life events to inspire the storyline. “The Handmaid’s Tale” can be found exclusively on Hulu.
“Ginny and Georgia” (2021-)
After years on the run, mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia finally settle down in a homey New England town, ready for a fresh start. However, new beginnings aren’t as easy as they once seemed, with mystery and drama waiting just around the corner. The show has recently come under fire, being called out by Taylor Swift for a "deeply sexist" joke about her dating life, with others saying the joke was merely tongue-in-cheek. Drawing the line between satire and sexism has always been tricky, especially during Women’s History Month, so viewers must critically watch “Ginny and Georgia” and decide for themselves. “Ginny and Georgia” is available for streaming on Netflix.
“The Queen’s Gambit” (2020)
This cultural phenomenon showcases the life of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphaned girl who’s taught chess by her orphanage’s custodian. The show details Beth’s burgeoning role as a chess wunderkind and her meteoric rise to fame. However, everything comes with a price. Viewers watch Beth as she struggles with drugs and alcohol in the 1960s.
“The Queen’s Gambit” has been praised for its period setting and lead performance, with Anya Taylor-Joy winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Overall, “The Queen’s Gambit” is a celebration of the female protagonist, making it the perfect series to binge during Women’s History Month. Viewers can watch “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix.
“Betty” (2020-)
Inspired by the 2018 film “Skate Kitchen,” “Betty” revolves around a diverse group of Generation-Z female skateboarders — or “betties,” as they’re called by their male counterparts — and their day-to-day lives navigating young adulthood. The series features not only relatable, quirky young-adult storylines, but it also includes a plethora of trendy street-style costumes ready to be added onto one’s “fashion-inspo” Pinterest board. Created and directed by a woman with a solely female writers’ room and a cast of real-life female skaters, this series is an authentic window into the struggles of being a female skateboarder within the male-dominated skateboarding world. “Betty” is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.
“Dollface” (2019-)
When her longtime boyfriend dumps her, Jules Wiley (Kat Dennings) realizes she’s abandoned her former group of female best friends, only focusing on her relationship for the past five years. While rekindling her relationships with her former friends, Jules grapples with her own overactive imagination, providing viewers with Wes Anderson-style, trippy dream sequences interspersed throughout the show’s storyline.
Produced by Margot Robbie, “Dollface” provides a platform for beloved actresses to take a lead role, with notable female names such as Shay Mitchell and Brenda Song finally able to take their stab at lead roles. “Dollface” is streaming on Hulu exclusively.
“Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)
Set in the overcast, beachfront town of Monterey, California, “Big Little Lies” takes a glance into the intimate, private lives of five mothers with kindergarten-age children. When a new mother moves into town, rupturing the status quo, chaos ensues through the community. Through a dynamic flashback narrative style, a murder mystery is explored with each of the mothers’ secrets, troubled marriages and friendships exposed.
This show is a spectacle of esteemed actresses, featuring the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. “Big Little Lies” only has 14 episodes, making it perfect binge-watching material for a weekend during Women’s History Month. Viewers can find “Big Little Lies” streaming on HBO Max.
“Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)
Single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), live in the eccentric Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. When Rory gets accepted into a prestigious private school, Lorelai must make amends with her own mother and father to pay for tuition. While making amends with their family, Lorelai and Rory navigate love, life and their own relationship through whip-smart, speedy dialogue and a large cast of kooky side characters. With seven seasons and a Netflix miniseries, watching “Gilmore Girls” will extend one’s Women’s History Month way past March. “Gilmore Girls” and its miniseries revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” are available for streaming on Netflix.
As the entertainment industry continues to be dominated by men, celebrating women in television is important not only in March but during every month of the year. These series are necessary, as they not only project examples of representation out into the public, but they allow for increased employment of women in the entertainment industry.
