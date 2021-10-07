Last Friday night — opening night — guests sauntered around the gallery admiring the art, speaking with the artists, snapping photos and enjoying snacks and beverages provided by the Arts Council of the Valley (ACV).
A change in artwork accompanies a change of the seasons at the ACV’s new Smith House Galleries exhibitions this October. Situated in two rooms in the historic Smith House Gallery in downtown Harrisonburg, new works by sculptor Michael Hough and painter Lydia Hough, Michael’s daughter, are available for viewing.
Artistic attitude
Michael has been in Bridgewater College’s art department for 25 years. “Born into a household of artists,” Michael said, he knew he’d be making artwork as a living “somehow, some way.”
Michael came across welding, his “favorite” medium to work in by chance.
“At Bridgewater, I had a student come to me and say, ‘You know, I’d really like to learn how to weld,’” Michael said. “So, we bought a welder and we sort of taught each other.”
In the back room of the Smith House Galleries is the impossible-to-miss “New Works in Metal,” Michael’s series of discovered metal masks.
Made primarily from found steel, Michael said he gets his material from scrap yards, Craigslist, auctions and any other means to get his hands on “raw material.”
“I just love that each object, each piece, has had a prior life,” Michael said of the items he uses.
Michael said there’s a “sense of play” in his work, as well as a “sense of joy” and “attitude.” Spiky prongs of metal act as hair and bulging metallic circular eyes, and horseshoes double as mouths in just a few of the innovative ways Michael builds his works.
The playfulness in Michael’s work is abundantly clear — not just because of its exaggerated features and whimsical expressions but because of the pieces’ names. Names such as “Gertrude,” “Dayla,” “Sloane” and “Dolores” can be seen written underneath the plaques by the respective masks.
“Some of them are named after specific people,” Michael said. “Others are names I just happened to like.”
“Gertrude,” one of Michael’s found metal masks, has a dark brown metallic color. Eight tools, ranging from a wrench to a plier, shoot up from its circular, disk-like head. Two round, layered eyes protrude out staring into the distance, mounted onto “Gertrude’s” dropping nose. A gaping O-shaped mouth hangs below the mask, giving it a look of shock.
After his art shows for the past year were canceled due to the pandemic, this was also the first time Michael presented his works in a non-campus capacity.
Like father, like daughter
Presenting alongside her father, Lydia, a junior art major at Bridgewater College, works through painting rather than sculpting. After spending a year working on her series of paintings, this is Lydia’s first exhibition.
Lydia’s artwork, titled “Headbones,” features a series of intricately painted skulls, which provide a pensive contrast to her father’s more mischievously welded masks. Her paintings are done in acrylic on either canvas or wooden boards and have a variety of hues and shades that bring the paintings to life.
“Most bones are off-white,” Lydia said. “But I like to use oranges and purples to create depth.”
Just like her father, Lydia also gives what she called “pet names” to her bone paintings, including “Princess,” “Mazie,” “Rufus” and “Wilfred.”
“Beatrice,” one of Lydia’s works, is a skull painted against a black circular backdrop. Its face, with its prominent forehead and large eye sockets, watches the audience, conjuring up questions of the living thing the skull used to be. Delicate shading adds to the alluring presence of the painting.
Jenny Burden, executive director at the ACV, said the exhibition represents both “emerging and established artists,” which she said is core to ACV’s mission to promote artists in the region.
Besides the art exhibitions, the ACV supports the arts through the “Advancing the Arts Grant Program.’’ The grant gives between $500-1,500 twice per year to “organizations, art educators, and artists working in the visual, performing, and literary arts,” according to the ACV’s website.
Burden also said the ACV likes to focus on supporting educators in school systems.
“What is the first thing [school systems] cut? It’s the arts,” Burden said. “So, we try to fill that hole.”
Michael said that the ACV brings “so much,” including artists and events, to the Shenandoah Valley — an exciting contrast to the pandemic’s early months.
Looking to the future, Michael said he wants next summer to “be an art summer.”
“I really am going to carve out as much time as possible to make a whole new body of work,” Michael said. “I will treat it like a sabbatical.”
Once his planned artistic time takes more shape, Michael said, he’ll start looking for opportunities to showcase more of his work.
Michael said he hopes the audience will take away that it’s crucial for “people to understand that you need to engage with the work.”
It’s not enough to “read words about sculptures” or “see pictures of them,” Michael said.
