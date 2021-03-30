As the weather starts to get warmer, Harrisonburg comes to life. Whether Dukes are going out, having a picnic on the Quad or just need some new pieces for their wardrobes, springtime brings new beginnings. In many ways, spring is the season of rebirth, including the closet.
With the Internet at one’s disposal, it’s easier than ever to see potential trends before they hit the mainstream. This season has the opportunity to bring completely new pieces, as well as give nods to decades past.
Stone rings
This past year has brought many trends surrounding jewelry, and there’s no sign of them stopping any time soon. A step up from the classic gold and silver tones, stone jewelry is likely to be everywhere in a couple of months.
Thanks to the increasing popularity of crystals for various uses, stone jewelry has come into the spotlight to connect the wearer to nature and healing.
The pieces are often made using flexible wire, and the stones can range from small to large, or from pink to black. The often muted colors allow for a statement and a pop of color that complements one’s outfit instead of making the ring the star.
Stone rings are popular because of their versatility—they act as a nice touch of color and vitality without being overpowering. Pieces can be paired with many different outfits because of the simplicity of matching the color of the stone. One can wear a green stone ring to go with green pants, or they can wear a neutral stone to go with any outfit they please.
Where to Buy:
Etsy: Offers a large collection of handmade stone rings at affordable prices
Urban Outfitters: Offers multi-packs of delicate stone rings in various colors
Recommendation: “Aria Stone Ring Set”
Pura Vida: Offers high-quality stone rings in neutral tones and multiple shapes
Shein: Offers a wide variety of affordable, unisex rings in various colors and styles
Sweat shorts
Just because the weather is warmer doesn’t mean people have to put away their sweatpants for the season. As a fairly new addition to the loungewear family, sweat shorts are the perfect compromise for when it’s warm outside but one still wants to be comfortable. With plenty of colors, lengths and styles to choose from, sweat shorts are a perfect piece to add to anyone’s closet this season.
The main idea of sweat shorts is function over fashion, but they can be worn with a pair of cool sneakers for an effortless, trendy look. These shorts are free game to be worn with anything, considering the comfort factor.
Where to Buy:
Pacsun: Offers unisex sweat shorts in a variety of colors and styles
American Eagle: Offers patterned unisex shorts
Princess Polly: Offers women’s neutral and patterned shorts
H&M: Offers affordable men’s shorts in a neutral color palette
One could DIY this trend with a pair of old sweatpants or joggers, a straightedge and scissors!
Hawaiian shirts
Hawaiian shirts have proven to be a timeless staple in a summertime wardrobe, but there’s potential for them to be even bigger this year. Originally popularized by the 1980s’ hit crime drama “Magnum, P.I.,” Hawaiian shirts have had a decades-long impact on American trends and are synonymous with summertime. Their bright colors, bold patterns and lightweight, airy feel are attractive to wearers and have taken them from tacky to trendy in recent years.
Although Hawaiian shirts will continue to be popular at beaches, pools and cookouts, they can also easily be worn on a regular day out and about. Utilizing the button-down style and pairing it with jeans or shorts can transform it from “tacky tourist” to a statement summertime look. As far as accessories go, keep it simple so the shirt ties the rest of the look together.
Where to Buy:
Goodwill: Thrift stores are the easiest place to find bonafide Hawaiian shirts for low prices
Forever 21: Offers affordable men’s Hawaiian and patterned shirts in a variety of styles
Cotton On: Offers solid-colored Hawaiian shirts
Amazon: Offers a large collection of traditional Hawaiian shirts
’70s-style prints
In recent years, many emerging trends have been callbacks to the ’80s and ’90s. This year, however, the timeline is moving even further back to the age of women’s liberation and environmental conservation.
The 1970s were a bold time for fashion, with psychedelic prints seen everywhere. With the ongoing trend of statement pieces, people have been getting more adventurous with the prints they wear. The florals and bright patterns of the ’70s can already be seen on modern fashion pieces, such as A-line skirts and bucket hats.
Because the patterns tend to be loud and busy, one should utilize the pattern as a statement piece, making the other aspects of the outfit simple and solid. For the experienced stylist, pattern mixing could bring the look from basic to bold. To become fully immersed in 1970s fashion, one can also pair a bold print with platform shoes or boots.
Where to Buy:
Free People: Offers a variety of high-quality flare jeans, many with ’70s-inspired patterns
The Ragged Priest: Offers a variety of clothing in bold patterns
Recommendation: “Wave Jean- White and Lime”
Unique Vintage: Offers women’s ’70s-inspired clothes, shoes and accessories
Goodwill: Offers secondhand vintage clothing at affordable prices
Rectangular sunglasses
Although sunglasses are a staple accessory that nearly everyone owns, they’re constantly evolving in shape, style and color. Different sunglasses work for different face shapes, but rectangular glasses seem to be a style anybody can rock. A combination of thick rims and a sleek design makes this style look more elegant and fashionable than the classic aviators.
As soon as spring hits, it’s important to wear sunglasses to protect one’s eyes from UV rays. The reason rectangular sunglasses are so popular is because they can essentially be worn with anything. Whether they’re black or the trendy tortoise shell pattern, these sunglasses perfectly balance fashion and function. There are also colored varieties to wear as a matching statement.
Where to Buy:
Amazon: Offers classic rectangular sunglasses at affordable prices
Recommendation: “Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses”
Urban Outfitters: Offers high-quality sunglasses in a variety of colors and styles
Icing: Offers affordable rectangular sunglasses in different colors and other geometric shapes
Target: Offers unisex sunglasses in numerous styles and pastel colors
No matter what kind of style one may be rocking this season, the picks on this list can be built upon to match anyone’s personal taste to ensure the warm days ahead bring comfort and confidence.
