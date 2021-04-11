“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is getting more complicated and exciting as Wakanda has become involved in the affairs of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). This week’s episode brings more sensational action, continues to develop its villains and reveals John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) true colors.
The episode begins with Bucky having to bargain with Wakanda’s elite force — the Dora Milaje — for more time to work with Zemo before they take him away. This puts a sense of urgency throughout the episode, as there’s clearly limited time before the Dora Milaje get involved.
Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) continues to prove himself a devious genius. Knowing about the time limit, he helps Sam and Bucky find a way to contact Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) but refuses to give any information to keep himself valuable. His constant manipulation works wonderfully, to the annoyance of all other parties dealing with him.
Besides being manipulative, Zemo also continues his agenda against superpowered individuals, believing the super soldier serum gives its users a superiority complex that could go unchecked. He’s able to slip away from Walker, Bucky and Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett) while they bicker, giving him the opportunity to attack Karli. His ruthless side comes out again as he tries to kill Karli and destroy the super soldier serum vials she has, noting that only Steve Rogers hasn’t been manipulated by the power it gives.
Unlike most people in the show, Sam tries to talk through situations rather than jumping straight to action. This allows him a moment to talk to Karli, aiming to appeal to her cause and get her to stop her violence. Sam begins to feel like a true replacement to Steve Rogers as he talks with a righteous mindset that backs Karli into a corner. This conversation shows her goals are noble, but her means are immoral. Her own disagreement further emphasizes this, as she believes Sam to be “either brilliant or hopelessly optimistic.”
It feels like John Walker is trying his hardest to screw things up at every turn, becoming an easy character to root against. From the moment he shows up, his smug and superior attitude clearly signals Sam and Bucky won’t be successful. Everything he does proves his unworthiness to have the Captain America mantle, including his impatience. Although he gave Sam 10 minutes to talk to Karli, he rushed into the room earlier, causing Karli to flee and blowing any chances of peaceful talks.
Walker begins to feel unhinged as his actions become more brutal and sloppy. He stops Zemo’s rampage against Karli by throwing his shield into the side of Zemo’s head, which could unnecessarily injure the villain.
Walker also disrespects the Dora Milaje, trying to use his status and leverage to insult the elite warriors. This leads to battle against the soldiers with Hoskins assisting him. The fight is satisfying, given how outmatched Walker and Hoskins are. They clearly don’t stand a chance as they’re tossed around the room. To add to the insult, Sam and Bucky watch on the sidelines, debating for a while whether they should save Walker and Hoskins from their embarrassing predicament. The scuffle proves Walker doesn’t hold a light to the legacy of Captain America as the Dora Milaje stop him by stabbing a spear through his shield handles, trapping him against a table. Nothing is more fulfilling than watching Walker eat a big slice of humble pie as he whines, “They weren’t even super soldiers.”
“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” shows that although there’s a new Captain America, no one can replace Steve Rogers. Zemo, Karli and Walker all reflect on Rogers in drastically different ways, showing the way his philosophy can be twisted into misdeeds by some people. By the end of the episode, it becomes clear that Walker has tarnished the good name of Captain America forever as his recklessness and desire to be in control grows — especially with his shocking final actions of the episode. This episode is the best one yet in the series with great action and more focus on characters beside Sam and Bucky.
