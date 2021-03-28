There’s a new Captain America in town — and there’s no better way to respect and honor the reputation of the title than to parade it around on national television.John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is our new Captain America, much to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) displeasure. All three characters work toward fighting the rebel group known as the “Flag Smashers,” leading to an exciting battle, a curious peek into the rebels’ influence and a tense search for the origin of the rebels’ powers.
Sam and Falcon meet in a passive-aggressive reunion, leading to constant bickering. Before they can get into a heated argument over what the right thing to do with Captain America’s shield was, Sam points out the immediate threat of the Flag Smashers. Bucky insists on joining Sam to stop them and finish their discussion.
Being in the headquarters of the Flag Smashers draws out Sam and Bucky’s incompatible attitudes with thrilling action against the rebels and hilarious squabbling between the two Avengers. Falcon continues to show the usefulness of his gadget Redwing as Bucky shows an open disliking of it. Getting caught up in minor arguments causes them to lose track of their surroundings and nearly be seen by the Flag Smashers during their stealth mission.
When fighting some of the Flag Smashers, Sam and Bucky soon find themselves outmatched by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the other leaders of the group. Walker’s interruption in the fight is fascinating given his boastful and overconfident nature. He acts as if he’s won the fight, getting some laughs whenever he takes a punch, knocking him down a peg. When Sam and Bucky struggle, the fight feels more tense given their proven experience in combat and their problems with staying on top of two moving trucks while being tossed around.
Although the pair gets along poorly, their mutual disgust with Walker brings them together in a strange semblance of friendship. Walker’s attitude comes off as arrogant and self-righteous as he tries to help Sam and Bucky in tough situations. He casually flaunts his influence on others due to his title as the new Captain America, rubbing both men the wrong way and causing them to spite him at points. Both Sam and Bucky were willing, at first, to walk 20 miles to a military base to avoid being stuck in a vehicle with Walker, soon abandoning him anyway because of his graceless language insulting them.
After the brief scuffle with some Flag Smashers, Sam and Bucky learn that the main leaders of the organization are super soldiers like Captain America. This sends them on a chase to find out where more of the super soldier serum could’ve come from, revealing that the U.S. government had super soldiers in the ’50s. Unlike Captain America, their status was far less glamorous, resulting in them wanting to hide the memory of the traumatic events caused by others wanting to study their powers.
Once again, a therapy session comes up with Gigi (Dani Deetté) who talks with both Avengers at once to analyze their behavior. This brings up hysterical moments as Gigi gets fed up with their immature behavior, such as getting into a staring contest in the middle of the session. Her attempts to get them to open up fail for the most part, beyond Sam and Bucky’s annoyance and hatred of the ineffectual therapy.
The Flag Smashers prove themselves to be resourceful in and out of fights. Online support has garnered the leaders many resources as people throughout central and eastern Europe are willing to provide food, shelter and anything else required as they plan their next steps. This makes them an elusive target with too many advantages for Sam and Bucky to predict and leaves fans guessing where the group may go and what they’re capable of.
“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” continues to be a solid show, delving deeper into the Flag Smashers’ abilities and Walker’s attempt at being Captain America. Walker’s attitude will most likely result in both Sam and Bucky coming into conflict over Captain America’s shield along with continued confrontation between the two Avengers. Fans should look forward to seeing where the origin of the Flag Smashers’ super soldier serum comes from, since the ending teased an old characters’ return from “Captain America: Civil War.”
Contact Caleb Barbachem at barbaccf@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.