“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” dives into the heads of Captain America’s best friends, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), taking a look at both characters’ pasts. The show keeps both characters separated and introduces them in odd stages of their lives with tense personal drama and opportunity for threats to rise in a fascinating series premiere.
Taking place six months after “Avengers: Endgame,” both Sam and Bucky appear to be out of the spotlight. Sam is helping his sister run a fishing business whenever he’s not busy with private military contracts. This side of the story is slower paced but carefully explores the human side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing the effects “the blip” had on the local level. It also provides an intimate view of Sam’s family and his desire to hold onto his parents’ possessions, including an old boat and the house he grew up in.
Falcon’s military contracts allow for an interesting opening, along with a chance to make parallel comparisons to Captain America. Sam is tasked with preventing a hijacking led by Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre), who was last seen in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
Sam’s suit allows for exciting action as he chases Batroc and his henchmen, whose escape plan includes wingsuits. Sam flexes his far-superior experience in a humorous and action-packed display. Some henchmen have their parachutes pulled to keep them out of the fight, while he proceeds to effortlessly destroy enemy aircrafts.
In an attempt to amend his own past, Bucky has agreed to a pardon from the U.S. government. This entails not getting involved in superhero business and regularly attending therapy to help deal with his traumatic past as the Winter Soldier. His past still haunts him with recurring nightmares, a list of names pertaining to those who controlled him and those he wronged under Hydra’s control.
Bucky’s story will be interesting to watch as he learns to cope with the loss of Steve Rogers and his desire to admit his crimes to those who had the misfortune of witnessing the Winter Soldier, resulting in their murders, as well.
Many different forms of legacies are explored in the episode. Sam reflects on Captain America’s legacy as he gives the shield to a museum to honor the late Avenger. In a somber moment, Sam shares some words with Col. James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who’s in a similar emotional state. Both of Sam’s times of reminiscence display his humble nature, and his fear of damaging Captain America’s reputation and his desire to support his family rather than remain an Avenger.
At the same time, Bucky’s much less favorable reputation keeps him at odds with others. His distrust of most people makes him hostile towards his therapist, and he refuses to talk to Sam despite his outreach. Although the two are separate the entire episode, the series is already hinting at a messy reunion between the two, given their show of pettiness toward each other in previous films.
While Sam and Bucky are both looking toward a reclusive life, unrest in the world will keep them from such a luxury. Sam is made aware of a new terrorist group rising called “The Flag Smashers,” who want life to return to how it was during “the blip.” While their biggest crime to date is a bank robbery, Sam has taken notice because of the growing online crowd and the apparent leadership of super-powered individuals.
“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starts off slow but has the potential to get wild quickly. Sam and Bucky’s personal struggles are engrossing topics to handle, especially so soon after such a massive event like the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” Fans should expect a continuous problem with the Flag Smashers, the reunion of Captain America’s friends and a few twists that will force both men to protect and honor the untarnished legacy of Captain America themselves.
