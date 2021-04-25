The series finale of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is disappointing, to say the least. Great action at the beginning fails to hold enough weight for the rest of a predictable episode that mainly exists to wrap up every remaining storyline.
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) arrive in New York to thwart the Flag Smashers’ attempted kidnapping of several politicians.
This leads to exciting action with some flashy moves with Sam’s new outfit. With an improved suit from Wakanda, Sam seems to effortlessly defeat most opponents with ingenuity. With his new gadgets, Sam is able to communicate with some hostages covertly and coordinate a plan with them.
The new outfit looks fantastic, appearing just as it does in the comics. Sam’s tools accentuate the star-spangled costume in its wondrous crime-stopping glory.
Karli Morgenthau’s (Erin Kellyman) motives seem to disappear this episode, making her feel generic as she almost exclusively revolves her plans around violence. Her actions cause some of the remaining Flag Smashers to momentarily question her.
Rather than use this as a moment to have the Flag Smashers reevaluate their position, they fall back in line too easily. The Flag Smashers’ desperate actions feel like a lame attempt at raising the stakes to distract the heroes.
Although the action for the episode is thrilling, it ends too quickly. Lasting for less than half the episode, the final conflict against the Flag Smashers is the best part. Falcon’s new proficiency with the shield and his wings makes him look more graceful than ever before, whether he’s throwing the shield out a window and catching it or bouncing it off a helicopter to knock it off balance.
While the episode pushes Sharon and John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) stories forward, they do little beyond break up the pacing of the episode and feel forced in. Along the way, she inexplicably appears in New York despite not having been pardoned. This feels random and unjustified, given her refusal to go back to America during the rest of the series. Sharon’s mysterious calls during previous episodes are finally explained with a predictable twist that has little payoff.
Much like Sharon, Walker also appears from nowhere to help Sam and Bucky. While put into a dilemma about whether to finish off the Flag Smashers or save a vehicle full of hostages, this hardly feels like a moment of true character development. Instead, it just reinforces the general attitude Walker has given off before.
His future with Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is teased but barely builds up excitement for those unaware of his stories in the comics. After the last few episodes, Walker has little screen time to do anything with, resulting in him feeling awkwardly jammed in at points to wrap up that storyline for the time being.
Most of the episode is spent wrapping up the many storylines. This results in the ending appearing to drag on, given the multiple endings that must be witnessed. Some scenes are also unimportant or seem to contradict certain points made clear in earlier episodes about some characters.
Overall, the series was entertaining, but this final episode was a step down in quality. Important issues like racism and legacies were tackled in meaningful ways throughout the series only to feel shoehorned during the final episode. The series is fine but pales in comparison to the excitement and mystery that “WandaVision” brought each week.
