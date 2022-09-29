With the immaculate scenery around the Harrisonburg area, visiting a local vineyard is a great way to experience the Shenandoah Valley’s natural surroundings. Family Weekend is a wonderful time of year for families to reconnect — so why not spend it going to one of these beautiful local vineyards?
CrossKeys Vineyards
With its breathtaking views of the Valley, this 125-acre estate of CrossKeys Vineyards in Mt. Crawford offers a scenic getaway. The owners, the Bakhtiar family, purchased the farm in 1999, and the first grape vines were planted two years later. CrossKeys has experienced significant growth since then as the property contains more than 30 acres of vines, with plans to plant more vines in the future. According to its website, the CrossKeys logo — two skeleton keys forming an X — symbolizes “hospitality, excellence, and a place of prestige.”
CrossKeys takes advantage of the Valley’s extraordinary landscape by hosting weddings on the property. With the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Tuscan-style villa, CrossKeys Vineyards is a picturesque place for prospective engaged couples.
The vineyard experience comes full circle as CrossKeys offers a bistro, pairing food to complement its award-winning wines.
On Family Weekend, CrossKeys is hosting an Italian dinner Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets must be bought prior to the event, and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. This experience offers a seven-course meal paired with CrossKeys’ estate-grown wine. All things considered, CrossKeys Vineyards provides a variety of activities for those who need some time away from the stresses of life.
Brix & Columns Vineyards
Brix & Columns is located within the serene surroundings of the Valley in McGaheysville. According to the website, back in 2003, Steve and Stephanie Pence found a beautiful plot of land near their childhood homes surrounded by the mesmeric Blue Ridge Mountains. The Pences started to plant their first grape vines in 2015 and finished construction of the wine tasting room in 2017. Brix & Columns grows seven varietal wines, including cabernet franc, chardonnay, Vidal and Viognier.
During Family Weekend, Brix & Columns is hosting the River Rock Band for its Appellation Music series. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and food is catered by Shenandoah Street Food.
With expansive green lawns and the spectacle of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Massanutten in the background, the passion for creating a special customer experience is shown through the Pences’ dedication to creating exquisite wine with their agricultural backgrounds, according to their website. Although this vineyard is relatively new, it has the potential to make a name for itself.
The Purple WOLF Vineyard
Also located in the midst of the Shenandoah Valley, White Oak Lavender Farm and The Purple WOLF Vineyard is owned and operated by the Haushalter family. Open to the public since 2008, the property includes 8,000 lavender plants and 3,000 grape vines. According to its website, Purple WOLF’s vision “is to be Virginia’s premier lavender destination, providing hospitality, hope, and encouragement through our high quality culinary, bath, body, and spa products.”
In addition to an immense collection of lavender products, the farm has 13 different wines and seasonal specialty wines. The landscape is sprawling with a gorgeous backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a sea of luscious green grass. The farm offers many things to do, including the wine tasting room, lavender shop, discovery area and audio-guided farm tours.
During Family Weekend, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the farm is hosting live music performed by Chrome Tweed. Live music paired with a nice glass of wine is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the family.
Set aside all worries and take in the fall season by enjoying a variety of wines made by winemaker Randy Phillips, who has more than 25 years of winemaking experience. The website lists a dozen wine options — six white and six red — with names like “Dragonfly” and “Pardon My Purple.” So, if you’re an adventurous type inclined to find a unique weekend experience, a visit to The Purple WOLF Vineyard might be right for you.
Bluestone Vineyard
Located in Bridgewater, the Bluestone Vineyard sits on a heavenly piece of land that shows its beauty from all angles. Since planting the first grapes in 2008, production’s gone from 500 cases of wine in 2010 to 5,000 cases today.
Curt Hartman, president of Bluestone Vineyard, said the winery’s quality is built on farming and wine-making. As a result of Bluestone’s focus on its craft, its wines have been critically acclaimed by places like the San Francisco Chronicle wine competition. As of right now, Bluestone offers 22 different wines on its wine list.
The Hartman family is local to the Valley, Hartman said, as they take the agricultural heritage very seriously. As a matter of fact, Bluestone Vineyard is currently in the middle of harvesting its grapes.
For Family Weekend, Bluestone Vineyard will be sending a representative out to Friday Night Flights on JMU’s campus. The event will be held Sept. 30 at Bridgeforth Stadium and will start at 7 p.m. Bringing a variety of wines for people to try, Friday Night Flights is a great opportunity to not only learn about Bluestone Winery but other businesses in the Shenandoah Valley.
