Who knew an unconventional mix of debauchery and gore could complement each other to such stunning effect? Considering “X” is an A24 film, known in the industry as an independent entertainment company, this trope fits the bill.
For those familiar with A24 productions, including movies like “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Hereditary” and, more recently, “Midsommar,” viewers know to expect the unorthodox. Ti West’s slasher film “X” is no different.
Set in 1979, the story follows six Texans on a mission to film a risque adult film titled “The Farmer’s Daughters.” What better place to do so than in a dilapidated guest house on a rural homestead, rented out by an elderly couple who look like the living embodiment of death?
Considering it's a slasher film, it's fair to say that most will perish in the duration of the movie. Saving the bloodbath until the cover of night, the situation deteriorates in twisted and unexpected ways. However, what happens in between is the cinematic triumph.
Leading the group of Texans is the witty Wayne Gilroy (Martin Henderson). His girlfriend Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) is an aspiring Hollywood star and cast member. Standing out from the group, Maxine’s ambition bleeds through. It’s clear she has that X factor.
Accompanying them are cast members Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow) and Jackson Hole (Kid Cudi), finishing off a predictable menage a trois. RJ Nichols (Owen Campbell) is the film's cinematographer, who brings his girlfriend Lorraine (Jenna Ortega) along for the ride.
With tacky, old-Hollywood charm reminiscent of the adult film, Bobby-Lynne asks the others, “What’s your American Dream?”
“X” has a decidedly ’70s aesthetic, including purposefully grainy footage evocative of the time. The slasher’s also a masterclass in juxtaposition.
Scenic wide-angle shots and jarring close-ups direct the viewer's attention in disparate ways. ’70s songs like “In The Summertime” and “Landslide” clash with eerie vocal music and incessant diatribes of a preacher. The abrupt changes can be unnerving, but it also sets the mood.
Considering the uncanny evolution of the film, contrast seems to ease viewers into the sinister undertones of “X.” Pearl (Mia Goth), a creepy old lady, develops a strange affinity for Maxine’s youthful allure. This, along with desire for touch from her husband (Stephen Ure), who claims he'll have a heart attack from any stimulation, drives Pearl to extreme measures.
Due to heavy makeup and costume design, audience members might overlook that Mia Goth has a double role as both Maxine and Pearl. When looking at the movie in retrospect, this has a lot of bearing on the film — especially in understanding their mutual ambition.
Exploring themes of lust most horror films would never touch, it’s safe to say “X” has an avant-garde quality to it.
Although it runs the gamut of most slasher movies, “X” introduces a meta aspect in its portrayal of a film within a film. Conversations about morality and culture norms are explored throughout the production of the adult film. In one scene, the characters toast to “living life on [their] own terms.” It’s an ironic line considering the arc of the movie but one that epitomizes its indie side.
For all its subtle introspectiveness about youth and envy, “X” has an outright comical side too. The premise of filming an elaborate low-budget porno is enough for fodder and West wastes no time bringing this to the forefront.
RJ, arguably the most innocent of the characters, sees the creation of the adult film through a romanticized lens. “It is possible to make a good dirty movie,” he says idealistically. As the others make clear, RJ is the only one who actually believes this.
Although the film has many well-developed aspects, it’s hard to empathize with the characters except through an understanding of their motives. Desire, a main force throughout the movie, is what drives the characters and propels the film.
As Pearl says begrudgingly to Maxine, “Why should you get it all?”
For those looking to view an amusing, shocking and ultimately gory movie, “X” brings the unconventional to the big screen like no other.
Contact Alexander Weisman at weismaar@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.