April 12 is a special day for food. Why?
It’s National Grilled Cheese Day.
D-Hall normally hosts Cheesy Thursday every week, but grilled cheese will also be served all day Monday. There’ll also be a special deal for the sandwich at Festival food court, the home of Cheese Please.
For those who want to commemorate the day, here’s a collection of delicious grilled cheeses one can make and places to find the sandwich around campus and Harrisonburg.
The classic
With a power combo of American cheese, bread and butter, one can easily make the classic grilled cheese — also a great vegetarian option. To top it off, a cup of savory tomato soup on the side makes the sandwich even more enjoyable. One can find this pairing on Cheesy Thursday at D-Hall and on the weekends at E-Hall. Other locations like Freshens and Steak ‘n Shake also offer grilled cheeses.
Variations on the classic
The classic is great, but there are many ways to spice it up. One can put bacon and tomato on their grilled cheese to add in some protein and extra flavors. Alternatively, using ham instead of bacon makes for a hot ham and cheese sandwich with a similar taste.
There are other ways to switch up the classic, such as swapping out different types of cheese, bread and toppings to find their preferred combination. An example of this could be using wheat bread instead of white. Another option is utilizing mac 'n’ cheese as the filling of the sandwich, combining two delightful comfort foods into one.
The Den in Dukes Dining puts its own twist on grilled cheese as well. Its menu boasts a delicious fried cheese melt where the restaurant pairs sliced American cheese and gooey mozzarella sticks on a brioche bun. With a side and a drink, one can get this mouthwatering grilled cheese as a Duke Deal.
Cheese Please
Festival’s Cheese Please offers custom grilled cheeses and predesigned menu items that use a meal punch. The Pomodoro and Genoa are two variations on grilled cheese that have Italian vibes. While the Pomodoro resembles a light caprese salad with mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil, the Genoa is a hearty sandwich with salami, provolone and pesto.
Named for the home of JMU, Cheese Please’s Shenandoah has sharp cheddar cheese layered with apple and caramelized onions. It’s a flavor profile one might not consider at first, but it’s tasty nonetheless. Lastly, the Cali takes foodies to the West Coast with a combo of pepper jack cheese, tomato and guacamole. With such great choices, it’s no wonder why Cheese Please often has a line of customers.
Grilled Cheese Mania
Located less than a mile from the Quad, Grilled Cheese Mania (GCM) is just down S. Main Street. In addition to its spin on the classic, this restaurant serves its own unique sandwich specialties and offers gluten-free and vegan options. GCM’s Suzie Pepper combines provolone cheese, sautéed peppers, onions and tomato on a roll to craft a juicy flavor palette. The Jersey Boy takes the taste buds on a journey up the East Coast with American cheese coupled with Taylor ham pork roll and a fried egg on a roll — yum.
National Grilled Cheese Day is a can’t-miss food holiday. Whether one makes grilled cheese at home, ventures off campus to find one or tries the sandwich at one of JMU’s dining facilities — there’s no way to go wrong. If one wants more, Grilled Cheese Mania will be cooking up the amazing sandwich at D-Hall’s Cheesy Thursday, April 15, and grilled cheese lovers can be confident knowing there’s always another delicious sandwich waiting right around the corner.
