A dog that loves the paparazzi, a cat that lives the dorm life and another named Pauly D. Pickles have one thing in common: They make great roommates for students at JMU.
Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) come in many shapes and sizes, but they all have the same goal — to support students’ mental health.
Ivy, a fluffy, brown, chocolate lab jumps excitedly in the grass in front of junior Maggie Campion’s house. As per usual, Ivy shows off her newest possession: a stick. Campion said Ivy loves attention and will pose for the camera of students passing by. She’s also a registered ESA for Campion’s brother, PJ. When he was at JMU in a demanding major, earth science, Ivy provided comfort for PJ, who has generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Campion said she noticed a positive change in her brother when he was with Ivy.
“It was cool to see the shift in how he acted when he didn’t have her versus when he did,” Campion said. “He was a lot more outgoing when she was here.”
When her brother graduated from JMU last year, Campion kept Ivy. Although Ivy isn’t registered to support Campion, Ivy helps her wake up every morning and get out of the house. Campion said ESAs are different from a service dog, but they’re still a step between that and a regular pet.
According to The ESA Registration of America’s (ESARA) website, the main difference between ESAs and service dogs is service dogs require special training “to perform a task to help someone with a disability,” whereas ESAs don’t. They provide “therapeutic benefits” through “affection and companionship.” ESAs, like Ivy, can be registered online on ESARA’s website, but there are other steps involved, like getting a letter from a therapist and taking an online course, Campion said.
Some ESAs, like Rita the cat, join their owners in their residence hall — Rita can be seen hanging out in the first floor window of freshman Morgan Muzzy’s room in Dingledine Hall. The dorm wasn’t always Rita’s home, though. During a shift at Home Depot, Muzzy said a customer alerted her of a cat in the parking lot. Her usual fearfulness of cats dissolved when Muzzy met the tiny kitten and took her home.
After registering Rita as an ESA, Muzzy said she had to apply to have Rita live in the residence hall. According to an email from Kathryn Rathgeber, housing liaison and assistant director of Disability Services at JMU, students requesting an on-campus housing accommodation need to send in paperwork to the Special Housing Requests email. Rathgeber said the application will then be looked over by the Housing Accommodation Request Committee, and the student will receive a permanent or temporary approval or a denial.
Muzzy said there were other requirements as well. She had to make sure Rita’s vaccines were up to date and that she was fixed. She also needed a letter of referral from her general care doctor and therapist. Finally, Muzzy attended a meeting in Huffman Hall where she had to claim full responsibility over Rita if she were to cause any damages or hurt anybody.
Like Ivy with Campion, Rita helps Muzzy get up in the morning and makes her smile, even on the bad days.
“How can you be sad when you’re petting a ball of fuzz that’s purring?” Muzzy said.
The pair will be moving out of Dingledine Hall and into an apartment for Muzzy’s sophomore year.
“She’s definitely coming back,” Muzzy said. “She doesn’t have a choice.”
One ESA helped sophomore Lauren Mihalic turn her life around. After a rough freshman year and failing all of her classes, Mihalic was facing suspension from JMU, but after getting Pauly D. Pickles last July, Mihalic “worked her tail off” over the summer. JMU granted her a second chance last fall, Mihalic said.
“He’s just changed everything for me.Like, my life has been so much better,” Mihalic said.
Like Muzzy, Mihalic didn’t always like cats. In fact, after her grandmother’s cat bit her as a child, she was terrified of them. But Mihalic fell in love with Pauly D. right away and named him after a character in her favorite show, “Jersey Shore.” She said his middle name, Pickles, was a suggestion from her roommate.
Mihalic also said Pauly D. gets her outside of her apartment and helps her feel more comfortable traveling places by herself. The kinesiology major is now finishing up online classes at Blue Ridge Community College and plans to come back to JMU in spring 2024 with Pauly D at her side.
To Mihalic, Pauly D. isn’t just an ESA.
“He’s my little sunshine.”