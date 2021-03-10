In 1987, Congress officially declared March to be Women’s History Month. Prior to this, women had been fighting all over the world for equal rights and recognition.
Today, although there’s still a long way to go, women have largely been given the same opportunities as their male counterparts — opportunities that wouldn’t have been available if it hadn’t been for the women who came before them. Here are eight firsts by groundbreaking women who paved the way for women today.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court
Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the second woman and first Jewish woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. After graduating top of her class in law school at Columbia, Ginsburg struggled to find a job because she was a woman. Throughout her legal career, she fought for women’s rights and gender equality. During the 1970s, she served as the director of the Women’s Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union and argued six cases on gender equality before the Supreme Court.
Toni Morrison (1931-2019), first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature
Throughout her prolific career, Toni Morrison has written plays, children’s books, short stories and novels. Although she didn’t write her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” until she was 39, Morrison had a career as an educator and editor, and she worked at a publishing company. By the time her third novel, “Song of Solomon,” came out, she was a household name. In 1993, she became the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature, and later in 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), first African American to publish a poetry book in the U.S.
Around 1753, Philis Wheatley was born in Africa and later sold as a slave in 1761. Wheatley was taught to read and write and began publishing her poems at 12 years old. As her popularity continued to grow across the Atlantic, Wheatley published her book of poetry, “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral,”in 1773. This made her the first American slave and person of African descent to have their work published in the U.S.
Edith Wharton (1862-1937), first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in literature
Edith Wharton began writing short stories when she was 6 years old, but after receiving no support from her mother, she switched to writing poetry. She wouldn’t receive recognition for her writing until 1905 with the publication of her first novel, “The House of Mirth.” Along with writing, she opened a workroom for unemployed women and started a sewing business in Paris during World War I. In 1921, she became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in literature for her novel, “The Age of Innocence.”
Gloria Steinem (1934- ), first woman to speak at the National Press Club
Gloria Steinem started her journalism career at Esquire magazine. She then went on to work for New York Magazine, and in 1972, she co-founded Ms. Magazine. Throughout her career, Steinem has covered subjects relating to women’s rights including contraception, abortion and gender equality. In 1972, she became the first woman to speak at the National Press Club. Her speech at the club was part of a nationwide tour promoting Ms. Magazine. Throughout her talk, she covered gender bias and cited multiple instances of unequal pay, hiring bias and the exclusion of women in the media industry.
Amy Beach (1867-1944), first American woman to gain recognition as a composer
When it comes to classical music, Amy Beach achieved many firsts as a woman. She began composing simple melodies at the age of 4 and gave her first public recital at 16. For many female composers, when they married, they would stop composing altogether. But for Beach, her husband encouraged her to keep writing music. In 1892, she heard the Boston Symphony and the Handel and Haydn Society perform her “Mass in E-flat” and “Opus No. 5,” which made her the first woman to have works played by these organizations. In 1894, she composed her “Gaelic Symphony,” which was the first symphony composed and published by a woman.
Michelle Obama (1964- ), first Black first lady
Michelle Obama became the first Black first lady in 2008 when Barack Obama became president. Throughout her time as first lady, she served as an inspiration to women and was an advocate for healthy families, service members, higher education and international adolescent girls’ education. Michelle is also a lawyer and writer. After working for Sidley & Austin, she decided her true passion lay in working with people to help serve their communities. Additionally, an important cause to Michelle is female education. In 2015, she founded Let Girls Learn, which aims to help girls around the world access education.
Margaret Sanger (1879-1966), opened the first birth control clinic in the U.S.
Modern-day contraception wouldn’t be available if not for Margaret Sanger. Around 1910, Sanger challenged federal and state Comstock laws to bring birth control information and contraceptives to women. In 1914, she coined the term “birth control” and founded the American Birth Control League in 1921. Sanger’s collaboration with the FDA would lead to the creation of the first oral contraceptive in 1960.
If it weren’t for the accomplishments of these trailblazers, today’s women wouldn’t have many opportunities now available to them. Although many of these figures have passed away, there’s now a new generation of women who can continue their work.
