When walking into the first floor of The Union, glimpses of purple pop out around the room. A closer look finds that the purple is mixed with black and white, and the colors take the formation of a bar. The people behind the counter are students in blue T-shirts serving drinks and treats in front of a bar that reads, “Every Sip For Students.”
The Union is now filled with the smell of freshly brewed coffee and the chatter of people with cups and pastries in hand. Brewbike has caught the attention of JMU students over the span of just a few weeks.
Completely student run, the coffee shop’s mission is to “empower the next generation of leaders through entrepreneurial experience,” according to its website. Brewbike offers a variety of options for students to enjoy, such as coffee, cold brew, matcha, tea and pastries.
Brewbike was created in 2015 by a group of freshmen at Northwestern University who felt it was too hard to get a good cup of coffee on campus without standing in long lines. What started as a mobile coffee bike parked on Northwestern’s campus grew into multiple coffee shops at U.Va., the University of Miami, the University of Texas at Austin and other universities.
Competing with familiar on-campus coffee shops such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ — as well as new coffee stations like JMBrew and Merge Coffee — Tyler Esterly, Brewbike’s campus chief marketing officer, said he hopes to build a loyal customer base and make the shop a popular place for students.
“Students are making and serving the coffee to students,” Esterly said. “That personal connection over the bar just adds a part of authenticity and playfulness that college students really like.”
A freshman marketing major, Esterly got involved with Brewbike through scratch pad., a student-run advertisement agency at JMU. Esterly said he was “hooked from the beginning” when Brewbike’s campus marketing manager first emailed him. Esterly said assuming the role as campus chief marketing officer as an underclassman has been a “rollercoaster of learning and new experiences,” but he’s been able to meet and talk with local companies and bakeries that want to partner with Brewbike through both phone calls and in-person meetings.
“It’s been a really good learning experience,” Esterly said. “It’s been difficult at times, and it’s been a lot, but hopefully we get into a routine and start to balance.”
Among the variety of drinks and pastries served at Brewbike, Esterly said the cinnamon sugar cold brew has been the shop’s most popular product so far — the perfect mix of strong and sweet, he said. Through his experience, Esterly said he’s learned to ask questions when faced with difficulties, which also helps him work more fluidly. A grand launch for the company is set for Feb. 14, which Esterly said will help get Brewbike’s name and message out there.
“Right now, our main goal is to get working and to get a good workflow,” Esterly said. “Hopefully by [Feb. 14], we’ll be all situated and everyone will know about Brewbike.”
Students can apply to work for Brewbike by looking for open positions on off-campus websites for jobs.
John Gokey, a junior accounting major and the campus CEO of Brewbike, became involved with the company through a connection to the campus CEO of Brewbike at the University of Miami, who suggested that Gokey should get involved with Brewbike when the company came to JMU. Gokey said JMU was thought to be a good fit due to its large student base.
“Brewbike’s mission is to turn student leaders into real-life leaders for the future,” Gokey said. “That’s through giving them the opportunities to work in the real-world business environment and make business decisions.”
Although the coffee is made and brewed by the company themselves, the pastries are sourced from local bakeries. Esterly said most Brewbikes work with local bakeries at other universities or through their dining services. The JMU location gets its cupcakes, cakepops, oatmeal cups and muffins from Sweet Joy’s Cakes and Desserts — Gokey called them “delicious and incredible.”
“[The owner] loved it,” Gokey said. “She jumped right at the opportunity, and we’re super appreciative of that.”
Eleven JMU students work for Brewbike, and Gokey said they’re looking to hire four or five more. Gokey said students can apply to work for Brewbike by emailing him or looking for open positions on off-campus websites. Jada White, a freshman engineering major, said she was looking for a job when someone in a GroupMe chat posted about Brewbike. White said she was intrigued to take the job because it’s a student-run company and offers flexible hours.
“I get to learn how to work in a team,” White said. “I get to interact with a bunch of new people and coworkers.”
As a barista, White said she’s responsible for checking people out and making drinks. She said she recommends other students apply for Brewbike because it’s a “low-maintenance job” that allows workers to meet and interact with other students.
“Just talking to different people and your coworkers and just getting to know more people I have served,” White said, “it’s just a good way of meeting people.”
Gokey said creating the company at JMU “out of absolutely nothing” was a challenge both he and Esterly faced, but the goal by the end of this first semester is to forge the way for a successful future for Brewbike on campus.
“[I want] people [to] learn about and enjoy our coffee so we can build that good foundation moving forward,” Gokey said. “It really sets it up nicely for the next student leaders or whoever comes to run JMU Brewbike.”
Contact Kylee Toland at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.