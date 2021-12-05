“La Douleur Exquise,” a short film written, directed and co-produced by sophomore Kevin Gorman, premiered in Grafton-Stovall Theatre on Friday as part of the University Program Board’s Student Film Festival.
For Gorman, a double major in accounting and media arts and design with a concentration in digital video and cinema and a minor in theatre, the film has been a dream project since last winter break when he began working on the script. His dream became reality when pre-production started last spring — it’s the first short film he’s had complete creative control over.
“[It feels] amazing that I was finally able to share something I've been working on for so long and so passionate about with a lot of people that I hold close to my heart,” Gorman said of the premiere event.
The plot of “La Douleur Exquise” revolves around Roscoe DeMille (Aaron Bickford), a Hollywood film director who works in New York City for the summer on a Broadway show, where he meets actress Victoria Davis (Sarah Lepre). The two fall in love and get engaged, but drama unfolds when they both receive once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that threaten to interrupt their relationship.
“It’s about sacrifice,” Gorman said. “What's the cost of greatness? … What do you have to sacrifice to get to that point where you're considered great or you're succeeding at your profession?”
The story is somewhat autobiographical. Gorman said he’s a New Jersey native, but most films are produced on the West Coast, so Roscoe’s decision of whether to stay in New York or go to Los Angeles to make his masterpiece reflects the potential challenges of Gorman’s desired path as a filmmaker.
Viewers might have noticed connections to recent films like “La La Land,” “Marriage Story” and “The Red Shoes.” The title itself — “the exquisite pain” in English — illustrates the tension in the characters’ relationship and is a nod to the French New Wave movement of film that often featured existential ideas. From an opening one-shot sequence with a swanky score to the similar themes of strained relationships and career dreams, Gorman said these works acted as “huge inspiration” for his short, particularly Damien Chazelle’s direction of “La La Land.”
Gorman said his original plan for “La Douleur Exquise” was to make it as a full feature-length film with a 100-plus-page screenplay. Following in Chazelle’s footsteps again, who followed a similar process for his film “Whiplash,” Gorman said he decided to take an excerpt of the full screenplay and produce it as a short film.
From there, a web of connections and mutual friends lent itself to filling out the crew and finding actors to play the lead roles, Gorman said. He first asked fellow sophomore SMAD major Lexie Burns to co-executive produce “La Douleur Exquise” after working with her on another film.
Sarah Lepre, who plays the female lead and studies musical theater at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, learned about Gorman’s film through her childhood friend Jeffrey Gallup — creative producer and the character Guy, Roscoe’s agent — and Gorman said he instantly knew she was the right person for the role of Victoria.
“At first, I just kind of said, ‘Yes’ because it was something to do, but then I actually read the script,” Lepre said. “My endgame is to be on Broadway to be a professional actress, so I definitely related a lot to her because that's what she's doing, and I just kind of [identified with] her.”
After holding rehearsals via Zoom, Gorman said, filming occurred over the summer in New Jersey with a tight schedule over five days. He discussed the team’s natural, tight-knit connection and Lepre and Aaron Bickford’s chemistry as Victoria and Roscoe.
“A lot of stuff I wanted to do was [to] shoot in long takes, almost like it was a play,” Gorman said. “Our rehearsals were so much fun, but they were so productive at the same time … At the end of the day, I think I formed a really strong relationship with [Lepre and Bickford] to be able to say, ‘OK, guys, you're ready to go. Let's go film a six-minute-long take right now.’ And they'd be like, ‘We got it.’”
In post-production, Gorman said, he spent 15-20 hours a week editing with Dante Nasisi, a junior digital filmmaking major at Ramapo College of New Jersey. Like Lepre, Nasisi was a connection made through Gallup, his high school friend. While the editor has worked on some short films in the past and runs a YouTube channel, Nasisi said “La Douleur Exquise” was the first major project he’s been part of.
“I think production-wise, this was pretty professionally done, not like what I was used to with my high school film club,” Nasisi said. “[Editing] was quite a process … There was always some details that we wanted to [address to] make this perfect.”
Looking back on the development and premiere of “La Douleur Exquise,” Gorman said the entire experience helped him grow as a creator.
“In terms of learning the ins and outs of filmmaking, I think this project has been crucial,” Gorman said. “I’ve learned a lot about … being able to communicate with people creatively and be able to express yourself creatively. It's been something that I feel like it's hard to do sometimes, but finding all these like-minded people has really helped me do that.”
As an actress who primarily performs on stage, working on “La Douleur Exquise” was a learning experience for Lepre as well, and she said she was able to better understand the filming process and Gorman’s job behind the camera.
The cast’s hard work paid off at the UPB festival. From the four possible award categories of Best Cinematography, Acting, Editing and Score, the audience voted to recognize “La Douleur Exquise” for Best Acting of the four shorts.
“I don't have enough praise for Aaron, Sarah and Jeff,” Gorman said. “It was such a pleasure to … develop these characters that I created, and they really brought them to life. When I had them, they were just words on a page, and they really embodied each of these characters and I think they elevated the story with their acting.”
Now that the film has seen its debut, Gorman and his team of producers will begin entering it in a range of festivals. He’ll also have an upcoming premiere event for the short back in his home state of New Jersey at Kingsway High School in Woolwich Township. Gorman said he also hopes to use the short film version of “La Douleur Exquise” as a proof-of-concept of his abilities to receive funding to create the full feature-length film it’s meant to be one day. In the meantime, he said he’s in the planning phase of working on new ideas and stories.
Above all, Gorman said he hopes by showing his work, other artists can find inspiration to follow their dreams.
“I want to encourage people to do what they want to do and be able to … creatively express themselves because I think that's definitely important,” Gorman said. “I think people are just too afraid to take that first jump. I mean, I was too, but I think once you get your feet wet a little bit [and] take that leap of faith, then you can actually be able to go do what you want to do … If I could do it, then someone else can, too.”
Editor's note: In a previous version of this article, it was stated that Kevin Gorman is a media arts and design (SMAD) major. Actually, he's a double major in accounting and SMAD with a minor in theatre. The article has been changed to reflect these corrections.
