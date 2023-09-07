With Harrisonburg being only its second storefront location, Drifters Cafe has already proven to be a popular spot, amassing nearly 2,000 ordering customers during its first week of operation, co-owner Lukas Shifflett said.
Moving into the spot previously occupied by Black Sheep Coffee on South Liberty Street in the Icehouse, Drifters had its grand opening on Aug. 29 and has 13 employees, all made up of mostly JMU, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College students.
Shifflett said he chose this location, which is off the main part of the street, because he’s originally from Harrisonburg; he moved to Montana after high school. There, he met his wife, Lexi, and they traveled before ending up in West Virginia where they opened Drifters as a mobile coffee truck.
Before moving to Harrisonburg, Drifters had just one other storefront location in Wardensville, West Virginia — a town of around 500 people Shifflett said.
While Drifters does have a familiar local coffee shop vibe, Shifflett said he and his wife made purposeful changes to make the space feel different, including the vast menu and the utilization of space, such as getting rid of the cubicle work spaces and building a half wall.
As previous Black Sheep customers may remember, the dining area was completely open, covered with tables big enough for two people. There were also single-person work areas along the back wall.
At Drifters, the half wall separates the back and front halves of the dining area, and the cubicles have been replaced with an open space, but it’s still meant to serve studying students, Shifflett said. There’s also more group seating options.
The reason for the half wall, Shifflett said, is to separate the space into two sections: a more family or group-oriented space and a study space.
“There wasn’t really a family style sit-down area, and over the last week, we’ve noticed a lot of families in here and a lot of bigger groups,” Shifflett said. “It’s more of a nicer place to sit down and gather with them.”
In addition to changes made in the dining area, Shifflett said they replaced everything that was there when they moved in to accommodate Drifters’ menu since it offers specialty coffees, breakfast and lunch options, and smoothies.
One thing Drifters did keep the same from Black Sheep was its operating hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day.
While this was the original plan, Shifflett said the larger space and team of employees makes those hours easier to maintain. He also said it allows them to hire more people, which may not always be the most cost-effective move for the business, but it does help more college students who are looking for employment.
“Very easily for us, we could close at 2 and only have five staff,” Shifflett said. “It would save us money, it would be more cost effective, but I want to give as many opportunities for everyone as we can.”
Shifflett said it’s important to him they help local college students pay for school by giving them a good place to work. He said he also offers his employees paid vacations and shows his appreciation for the team by using some of the money the business brings in to have “company fun days.” Lily Stanek, a JMU sophomore and Drifters employee, said that Shifflett is planning a day of pumpkin carving and a holiday party.
Stanek said she enjoys the welcoming and laid-back work environment and has seen many people visit the new destination, in the midst of the Carrier Library renovations.
“Especially since Carrier’s closed now, I think this is a good spot for people to study and there’s a lot of tables and outlets and, I mean, we don’t stay open that late, but I think it’s definitely a good environment,” Stanek said.
Another employee and a JMU junior, Lauren Hudak, shares the same sentiment about the work environment as Stanek and added that, “it’s nice to know that there’s other JMU students here that I can relate to and hang out with.”
Shifflett said he’s “super pleased” with how everything has gone during the first week, and he’s looking forward to partnering with other local businesses and becoming more involved with the local community.